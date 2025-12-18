GIBO Announces Strategic Collaboration with Japan Benling Zhushi Clubs Limited to Develop AI-Powered Manned eVTOL Aircraft for Disaster Response and Geological Exploration

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO) today announced a strategic collaboration with Japan Benling Zhushi Clubs Limited, marking a major step in the advancement of next-generation manned electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft enhanced with GIBO's advanced artificial intelligence technologies. The partnership focuses on developing an intelligent aviation platform capable of supporting disaster investigation, search-and-rescue missions in difficult-to-access terrain, geological and mining exploration, and critical operations in remote or hazardous environments.

GIBO AI-Powered Manned eVTOL Aircraft Concept Design

Central to the collaboration is the co-development and training of sophisticated AI compute models designed specifically for manned eVTOL systems. These AI models will power high-precision autonomous assistance, complex environmental perception, structural hazard interpretation, geospatial mapping, and real-time situational analysis. By combining GIBO's AI computation engine and autonomous sensing algorithms with Japan Benling Zhushi Clubs Limited's engineering expertise in lightweight aviation structures, electric propulsion technology, and compact aircraft system design, both companies aim to create a new class of intelligent eVTOL aircraft optimized for high-risk, mission-critical operations.

The manned eVTOL platform is being engineered to operate in conditions where conventional vehicles, drones, and helicopters often struggle. This includes navigating collapsed or unstable disaster zones, reaching mountainous or forested regions, entering areas adjacent to underground geological formations, and conducting detailed aerial surveys for mining exploration and resource assessment. The aircraft's AI-driven capabilities will enable real-time 3D environmental reconstruction, thermal and motion sensing, survivor or target identification, advanced terrain analysis, and autonomous flight-path optimization even in low-visibility or adverse environmental situations.

The global eVTOL industry is expanding rapidly, fueled by improvements in battery energy density, breakthroughs in autonomous flight systems, and increasing demand for rapid-response aerial mobility. Industry projections estimate that the global eVTOL market will grow from approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to more than USD 23–25 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of over 40 percent. Within this expansion, the specialized segment dedicated to public safety, disaster response, critical infrastructure inspection, and geological or mining exploration is expected to reach USD 6–7 billion by 2030. The collaboration between GIBO and Japan Benling Zhushi Clubs Limited positions both organizations at the forefront of this strategically important and fast-growing aviation frontier.

GIBO's AI system will serve as the core intelligence layer of the aircraft, enabling autonomous navigation, obstacle detection, terrain reasoning, precision landing, and continuous environmental mapping. Its multimodal AI architecture will support mission-level decision-making, including structural damage assessment, geological pattern interpretation, hazard detection, and optimal route planning for complex rescue, investigation, or exploration operations. This intelligence-driven framework is designed to increase mission success rates, reduce operational risk, and significantly improve the effectiveness of rapid-response aviation.

Both companies plan to expand co-development activities across Japan, Southeast Asia, and additional international markets, working closely with agencies and industry partners involved in emergency response, geological and mining assessment, fire and rescue operations, utility and infrastructure monitoring, environmental protection, and security. As the collaboration matures, GIBO and Japan Benling Zhushi Clubs Limited also intend to explore further applications in urban air mobility, autonomous aerial logistics, cross-border operational coordination, and AI-enhanced aviation robotics.

This partnership represents an important milestone in the evolution of manned autonomous aviation. GIBO believes that integrating advanced AI compute capabilities with next-generation eVTOL platforms will redefine national disaster-response capabilities, transform geological exploration workflows, and unlock safe access to remote or previously unreachable environments—ultimately strengthening the resilience and intelligence of future aviation systems.

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.