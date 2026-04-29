Gibraltar Senior Living Project Earns MBI's Highest Recognition for CIMC Modular Building

SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMC Modular Building has received two major honors at the 2026 Awards of Distinction presented by the Modular Building Institute (MBI) during World of Modular 2026, including the event's highest recognition for its Gibraltar Elderly Care Home project.

The award-winning Gibraltar Elderly Care Home project received:

Judges' Choice Award (Highest Scoring Entry)

First Place in Permanent Modular Social & Supportive Housing

The achievement marks the third consecutive year CIMC Modular Building has secured multiple top honors at the MBI Awards, underscoring the company's growing leadership in permanent modular construction for high-performance residential and social infrastructure projects worldwide.

Award-Winning Solution for Aging Communities

Located on Gibraltar's coastal waterfront, the project is an 11-story, 12,000-square-meter (approximately 129,000 sq ft) senior living facility and the first permanent modular building of its kind in Gibraltar.

Built using 226 precision-engineered factory-finished modules, the development delivers 189 purpose-built resident suites together with communal amenities designed to support comfort, accessibility and quality of life for older adults.

The recognition comes as governments and developers across Europe increasingly seek faster, more cost-efficient and lower-carbon solutions to meet the needs of aging populations and growing demand for social infrastructure.

Why the Project Stood Out

1. Resident-Centered Design & Full Accessibility

The project delivers a fully barrier-free living environment with wide corridors, non-slip flooring, dual-way anti-panic doors, fixed and foldable safety handrails, and step-free balcony thresholds. Warm lighting and calming interior tones create a calm, comfortable atmosphere, with every detail designed to prioritize safety, mobility, and well-being for elderly residents.

2. Coastal‑Engineered Durability & Strict Code Compliance

Built for Gibraltar's coastal environment, the project uses corrosion-resistant modular steel construction with thermal-break systems that enhance energy efficiency and indoor comfort. It meets UK and EU standards for structural resilience, fire safety, acoustics and thermal performance, while marine-grade fixtures help ensure long-term durability.

3. Industry‑Leading Sustainability & Circular Construction

All modules are prefabricated in a controlled lean-management factory environment, minimizing on-site waste, noise, and dust. BIM technology supports multi-disciplinary design coordination and improves accuracy. Bolted connections allow full disassembly, reuse, and relocation, advancing circularity and low-carbon operation. The solution aligns closely with Europe's green building and carbon-reduction goals.

4. Exceptional Speed & Economic Efficiency

The modular approach directly addresses Gibraltar's challenges of limited land, high labor costs, and strict waste regulations. The 226 modules were delivered and positioned in six days, with structural assembly completed in 14 days. — far faster than conventional construction. Factory prefabrication cut material waste, lowered logistics and port storage costs, and reduced financing expenses by accelerating project delivery and operational readiness. Long-life materials and a reusable structure deliver strong long-term value and return on investment for owners and operators.

5. Seamless Cross‑Border Collaboration

The project brought together CIMC MBS, Beijing Construction Engineering Group International (BCEGI), and UK/Gibraltar design teams to align design standards, technical specifications, and material approvals. This successful collaboration blended global design standards with advanced modular construction expertise, earning strong praise from local architects and government authorities.

Proven Global Delivery Platform

Behind the project's success is CIMC MBS's consistent innovation and delivery capability. Backed by more than 300 patents and over 200 completed projects worldwide, CIMC Modular Building provides end-to-end modular solutions spanning design, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, installation and project delivery.

The company serves a broad range of sectors, including senior living, housing, hospitality, education and public infrastructure, helping clients accelerate schedules while improving cost certainty, quality and sustainability outcomes.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and partners across multiple countries," said Victor Zhu, Director and General Manager of CIMC Modular Building. "We will continue to create greener, more efficient, and more high-quality living environments for communities around the world."

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