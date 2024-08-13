Gibson Announces Key Leadership Promotions

Strategic appointments enhance client service and foster growth.

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibson ( TheGibsonEdge.com ), a top-100 U.S. insurance agency specializing in employee benefits, business insurance, and private client high-net-worth risk management solutions, has announced the promotion of several key leaders. Nicole Fallowfield has been promoted to chief people officer, Patrick Harpenau has been promoted to employee benefits growth officer, and David Walters has been promoted to president. These strategic appointments will help ensure seamless leadership succession and position the company for continued growth and excellence in client service.

Nicole Fallowfield Named Chief People Officer

Nicole Fallowfield, who joined Gibson in 2008, has been promoted to chief people officer. A principal, Fallowfield has held roles including director of wellbeing and employee benefits operations, and most recently, director of administration. Fallowfield has been responsible for the entire employee journey, from interactions with human resources and technology to the facilities where employees work. Her new role aligns with the company's pillar of providing the best employee experience. Fallowfield's focus will be on enhancing the organizational culture and ensuring employees thrive, which in turn benefits clients through dedicated and motivated service.

"Being named chief people officer at Gibson is a real honor," Fallowfield said. "Our employee-owners are the heart of what we do, and I'm committed to making sure they feel valued and supported every day."

Patrick Harpenau Named Employee Benefits Growth Officer

Patrick Harpenau, a principal and employee benefits consultant who has been with Gibson since 2014, has been named employee benefits growth officer. Harpenau will lead strategy and sales for the employee benefits practice, guiding his team to focus on value-based solutions that emphasize long-term, results-based outcomes for clients. His responsibilities will cover championing innovation, sales processes, insurance carrier relationships, and leadership development of senior team members. His passion for strategic client service and clear vision for the future will be instrumental in evolving the company's offerings to meet clients' changing needs.

"I'm thrilled to take on this new role. We're all about helping our clients succeed in the long run, and I look forward to developing strategies that truly make a difference for them and their employees," Harpenau said.

David Walters Promoted to President

David Walters, Gibson's chief growth officer, principal, and 14-year veteran, has been promoted to president. Walters will oversee the strategy and execution of Gibson's client and employee experience while guiding the leadership team in day-to-day operations. Walters will also continue to lead sales as chief growth officer. Walters' leadership and vision have been integral to the company's success, and this promotion underscores Gibson's commitment to fostering internal talent and ensuring strong, stable leadership. Prior to becoming the chief growth officer, Walters led the commercial risk practice.

"From my days as an intern to now, it's been an incredible journey," reflected Walters. "I am honored to step into the role of president at Gibson and look forward to continuing the legacy of outstanding leadership established by Dave Gibson, Greg Downes, and Tim Leman. I am humbled by the trust my colleagues have placed in me and am excited to work with our talented professionals to drive growth and expand our reach into new markets."

Vision for the Future

"Our company's success is built on a foundation of strong leadership and a clear succession plan," said Tim Leman, CEO of Gibson. "These promotions reflect our values, traditions, and dedication to being exceptional risk managers. By empowering Nicole, Pat, and David, we are ensuring that Gibson continues to grow and evolve while providing innovative solutions and unmatched service to our clients."

As Gibson continues its "Vision 20|33" journey, these leadership changes are set to strengthen the agency's foundation for future growth. Vision 20|33 is a strategic initiative aimed at expanding Gibson's operations to 20 markets by the year 2033, coinciding with the company's 100th anniversary. This ambitious plan focuses on excelling in client capabilities through customized advice and solutions, while also delivering the best employee experience. By continuing to foster innovation and expanding its reach, Gibson is committed to expertly delivering high-impact insurance solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the nation.

About Gibson

Gibson is a growing team of risk management and employee benefits professionals with a passion for helping leaders look beyond what others see and get to the proactive side of insurance. As an employee-owned company, Gibson is driven by close relationships with their clients, employees, and the communities they serve. The first Gibson office opened in 1933 in Northern Indiana, and as the company's reach grew, so did its team. Today, Gibson serves clients across the country from offices in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Utah. Online at TheGibsonEdge.com .

