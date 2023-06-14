GIBSON EXPANDS TEAM WITH HIRE OF ARIZONA MARKET LEADER

News provided by

Gibson

14 Jun, 2023, 15:25 ET

PHOENIX and TUCSON, Ariz., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibson (www.theGibsonEdge.com), an employee-owned, top-100 independent insurance agency, is pleased to announce Kylie Staples as Arizona Market and Sales Leader. She is an experienced consultant with a demonstrated history of supporting organizations as they navigate their risk and health & benefits. As market leader, she will be responsible for driving strategy, executing growth plans, and managing client relationships, all while leading the Arizona team.  

"Alex [Rodriguez] and I are both incredibly excited to welcome Kylie to Gibson. Her impressive background aligns perfectly with our goals and will strengthen our capabilities in Arizona. We are confident that Kylie's leadership will foster growth for our quickly expanding team," says Mike Petefish, Arizona Benefits Consultant at Gibson.

"The incredibly talented people, with their can-do attitudes and infectious positivity, are what excite me most about joining the Gibson team," says Staples. "They are innovative, community and values-oriented, agile, collaborative, and get things done-- just what the Arizona market needs!"

Prior to joining Gibson, Staples spent over 10 years in the health and benefits space, both on the carrier and broker side. She has in-depth property and casualty experience, as well. Most recently, Staples served as Vice President, Strategic Relationship Manager in the Arizona market at Aon, representing health and benefits, risk, retirement, and human capital solutions. She has worked with numerous private and public sector clients over the years and has extensive knowledge of health funding approaches, wellness, consumer engagement strategies, long-term cost control techniques, and vendor management. She also is experienced with private equity-backed companies, PEO exits, transactions, and M&A solutions.

Staples is extremely involved in her community, serving on the board of the Arizona Foundation for Women, member of the Alliance of M&A Advisors, and a member of the SHRM Executive Network. She is the founder of HR in the Valley and Arizona Women in M&A and Private Equity.

About Gibson: Gibson is a team of advisors and consultants with a passion for helping leaders look beyond what others see and get to the proactive side of insurance. As an employee-owned company, they're driven by relationships with clients, employees, and the community. Their first office in northern Indiana was opened in 1933, and as their reach grew, so did the Gibson team. Today, they serve both local and national clients from offices in Indiana, Michigan, and Arizona.

SOURCE Gibson

