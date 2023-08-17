Gibson Expands West into Utah with Acquisition of Brisk Advisors

News provided by

Gibson

17 Aug, 2023, 08:45 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibson (www.theGibsonEdge.com), an employee-owned, top-100 U.S. insurance agency, is thrilled to announce its entrance into Utah through the acquisition of Brisk Advisors.

Continue Reading
Gibson and Brisk Advisors leadership gather together to celebrate the new partnership and Gibson’s expansion into Utah.
Gibson and Brisk Advisors leadership gather together to celebrate the new partnership and Gibson’s expansion into Utah.

"This partnership is a pivotal moment in our company's history, and we are honored to join Gibson," said Taylor Covey, Managing Principal, Gibson, Salt Lake City. "By leveraging the strength, reach, and capabilities of Gibson, we will accelerate innovation and deliver expanded and enhanced commercial risk and employee benefits solutions to both current and future clients that help their businesses thrive."

Brisk Advisors (formerly Insurance Network) has provided risk management and personal insurance solutions to clients for more than 50 years. "As we move forward together, the Utah team remains steadfast in its dedication to delivering the highest quality services and maintaining the excellent customer experience that our clients have come to expect," said Covey.

When working with Gibson, clients will gain access to superior tools and a wider range of data. This means sharper analysis, deeper insights, and more uniquely tailored risk management and employee benefits solutions.

"We see Salt Lake City as more than just a new location; it's a nexus of innovation, culture, and potential," said Tim Leman, Gibson Chairman and CEO. "As we expand into this market, we are not just acquiring a business, but integrating diverse strengths, embracing new visions, and catalyzing collective potential. We're thrilled to start this new chapter in a city that embodies the future of business, collaboration, talent, and promise."

Gibson plans to expand its presence throughout Utah, which includes adding new jobs in the region.

New Office Location in Midvale

The new Gibson Utah office is located at: 6849 S 700 W STE 305; Midvale, UT 84047.

"Salt Lake City is an ideal location for Gibson. Its vibrant business community, highly educated workforce, and dynamic economic environment align perfectly with Gibson's growth strategy," said Leman. "We look forward to contributing to the local community, creating new jobs, and providing risk management and employee benefits strategies that empower our clients to seize their competitive edge."

About Gibson

Gibson is a team of risk management and employee benefits professionals with a passion for helping leaders look beyond what others see and get to the proactive side of insurance. As an employee-owned company, we are driven by close relationships with our clients, employees, and the communities we serve.

The first Gibson office opened in 1933 in Northern Indiana, and as our reach grew, so did our team. Today, we serve clients across the country from offices in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and now Utah. 

SOURCE Gibson

Also from this source

GIBSON EXPANDS TEAM WITH HIRE OF ARIZONA MARKET LEADER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.