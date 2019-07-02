Gibson G-45 Series Collection, A New Generation Of Gibson Acoustic Guitars And A New Entry Point For A Gibson Acoustic

Created in our acoustic facility in Bozeman, Montana , the new G-45 series offers a superior sounding acoustic guitar at a compelling price, designed and crafted in the U.S.A. Each G-Series represents Gibson's commitment to creating the world's most relevant, played and loved guitars, which have shaped sound for 125 years, sought-after by countless artists, with the highest quality in both tone and appearance. The G-Series offer players of all levels, the perfect mix of tone, performance, traditional Gibson style and value . The G-Series acoustic integrates traditional build techniques that continue to separate Gibson from other major guitar makers, like a hot hide glue dovetail neck-joint , domed top bracing , blended with modern features, such as a slimmer body depth , and modern neck profile . The solid walnut back and sides are married to a solid Sitka spruce top , delivering a crisp sound with plenty of wonderful overtones and Gibson's definitive mid-range, the G-45 Series is outfitted with a Fishman Sonitone pickup for easy plug and play at home, in-the-studio or on stage .

The new Gibson G-45 Series Collection brings a premium line of new high-quality acoustic guitars hand-crafted by the same team that create our iconic J-200 and J-45's. Priced at $999 and $1299 respectively, the new G-45 Series Collection's first offerings, the G-45 Studio and G-45 Standard, provide superior access aimed to all generations of players to shape sound for the next 125 years.

G-45 Studio: A New Point of Entry into a Gibson Acoustic

The G-45 Studio is designed to provide the perfect mix of tone, performance, and traditional Gibson style for all players and every stage. It is hand-built in our Bozeman, Montana factory using time-tested Gibson build techniques like hide-glued dovetail neck joints and domed top braces along with modern features like slimmer body depths and Advanced Response neck profiles. A solid Sitka spruce top and solid Walnut back and sides deliver crisp sounds with plenty of wonderful overtones while a Fishman Sonitone pickup captures every nuance for easy plug-and-play at home, in the studio or on stage. It represents a new point of entry into Gibson acoustics and a new precedent for sound and quality.

Gibson: G-45 Studio (photos for media use):

https://static.gibson.com/gibson-web/press/g-series-launch-7-1-19.zip

Gibson G-45 Standard spec sheet : https://www.gibson.com/Guitars/Acoustic

G-45 Standard: The Voice of Generations

The G-45 Standard builds on the revolutionary new G-45 series platform to provide the perfect mix of tone, performance, and traditional Gibson style for all players and every stage. It is hand-built in our Bozeman, Montana factory using time-tested Gibson build techniques like hide-glued dovetail neck joints and domed top braces along with modern specs like slimmer body depths and Advanced Response neck profiles. The G-45 Standard also features a gloss top finish, dense Richlite fingerboard, Soft Diamond inlays, and top and back binding. A solid Sitka spruce top and solid Walnut back and sides deliver crisp sounds with plenty of wonderful overtones while a Fishman Sonitone pickup captures every nuance for easy plug-and-play at home, in the studio or on stage.

Gibson: G-45 Standard : (photos for media use):

https://static.gibson.com/gibson-web/press/g-series-launch-7-1-19.zip

Gibson G-45 Standard spec sheet : https://www.gibson.com/Guitars/Acoustic

For more information on Gibson, visit:

GIBSON.COM | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE

About Gibson:

Gibson Brands, the world's most iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for more than 100 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the number one guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger and Gibson Pro Audio division brands Cerwin Vega, KRK Systems and Stanton. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Learn more at http://www.gibson.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For interviews and reviews and press enquiries regarding Gibson, contact:

Libby Coffey

PRIME PR GROUP, INC.

O: +1 626-676-4993

E: LCoffey@primeprgroup.com

SOURCE Gibson

Related Links

http://www.gibson.com

