Gibson: New 'Vintage Reissue,' 'Brite Wire' And 'Acoustic' String Collections Premiere Worldwide

Recognizing the large demand for top quality strings that are fitted to all Gibson instruments produced in Nashville and Bozeman , Gibson will now offer three lines of 'Factory spec' strings. With its new Vintage Reissue Guitar Strings , Brite Wire 'Reinforced' Electric Guitar Strings and Acoustic Guitar Strings , Gibson has players around the world covered from the beginner to collector. Developed and tested by our team of Master Luthiers , these strings are the exact same as those used in production since the launch of the new Original and Modern Collections, including new Gibson acoustic guitars, and are the best possible strings to adorn a Gibson guitar.

"I am very excited to bring these unique Gibson Factory spec strings to guitarists around the world," said Jim De Cola, Master Luthier of Gibson Brands. "Guitar fans now have access to Strings that meet the Gibson standards of quality and sound for their guitar collection."

Gibson Vintage Reissue Guitar Strings :

The Gibson Golden Era continues with the Gibson Vintage Reissue Guitar Strings, which are perfect for those players looking for a vintage vibe and sound. The strings are crafted exactly the way they were in the 50's and are made from the purest nickel wrap and finest quality core wire. Vintage Reissues are wound at the perfect speed under optimal conditions to ensure long-lasting quality and the coveted true vintage tone that Gibson engineered in the 50's in Kalamazoo, MI which has shaped sound and music for decades.

Gibson Brite Wire 'Reinforced' Electric Guitar Strings :

Already loved by fans and artists around the world, Gibson Brite Wire 'Reinforced' Electric Guitar Strings adorn every electric guitar built in our Gibson USA facility in Nashville, TN. Precision-wound and with a nickel-plated high strength carbon core, Brite Wires are the best performing strings for your electric guitar collection.

Gibson Acoustic Guitar Strings :

Loved by our acoustic fans and artists around the world, Gibson Acoustic Guitar Strings are outfitted on every acoustic guitar built in our Bozeman, MT facility. With high-frequency clarity, perfectly balanced tone, and long-lasting performance, Gibson Acoustic Guitar Strings are the best-sounding strings for your acoustic guitar.

The re-energized Gibson brand is delivering compelling, relevant and loved guitars, gear and accessories with a renewed commitment from all of the Gibson Artists.

