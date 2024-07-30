GID Announces Acquisition of a 111,400+ sq ft Property in Southern New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, the US-based real estate investment and management firm with over $29 billion in assets under management1, announced today the acquisition of 8290 National Highway, a 111,400+ sq ft industrial building located just outside Philadelphia in Camden County, NJ.

The building is in close proximity to both I-95 and I-295, providing easy access to Philadelphia and the Northeast corridor. The building can accommodate one or two tenants and features 20-foot clear heights, one drive-in door, and 15 dock-high doors.

GID Industrial plans to complete significant renovations to the now vacant building.

About GID

GID is a privately-held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns, operates, and/or manages a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, and develops mixed-use projects across the United States. The company also operates a credit platform that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Dubai, New York and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes.

GID Industrial comprises a team of experienced investment professionals operating, managing, and/or developing approximately 25.0 million square feet across 231 properties and 22 markets as of March 31, 2024.

1Assets Under Management is calculated in compliance with the definition for Assets Under Management ("AUM") prescribed in INREV's Global Definitions Database. GID's AUM includes capital for which GID provides oversight and investment management services in the funds as well as proprietary accounts, joint ventures, and accounts for which GID provides asset management services without an equity investment ("Other GID Accounts"). Other GID Accounts are not considered "securities portfolios" or "private funds" for purposes of the Advisers Act and are not included in the regulatory assets under management reported in Form ADV Part 1A or Part 2A. As of December 31, 2023, the firm's regulatory assets under management totaled $3.8b and include 10,312 multifamily units, 1.4M industrial square feet, and 106 supervised employees.

