GID earns 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award

DALLAS, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GID is delighted to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year award for 2024. This esteemed recognition from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), highlights GID's commitment to energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and exemplary leadership in the industry.



This ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award for GID is a testament to the dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting energy-saving solutions. The Partner of the Year award is the highest level of EPA recognition for corporate energy efficiency and data management programs.

This award is representative of GID's real estate business, including the multifamily and industrial real estate operations. GID's real estate platform has earned this recognition through our ongoing Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) program which was started in 2016.

This award highlights GID's growth and sophistication in our ESG program including over 30+ ENERGY STAR certifications, tenant engagement efforts, strategic partnerships with cutting-edge efficiency solutions, and the innovation of GID's ESG data management via ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager and other proprietary platforms.



"As fiduciaries we view energy management not just as a responsibility, but as an opportunity to drive sustainable innovation and create lasting value for our investors, tenants, communities, and the environment." said Philip Carmody, SVP Head of ESG at GID. "By focusing on energy efficiency and conservation, we not only aim to reduce costs and enhance asset performance but also contribute to a brighter, more sustainable future."



Winning the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award is a significant achievement and reflects GID's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, corporate responsibility, and driving positive change in the industry.



As an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, GID remains dedicated to advancing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting sustainable practices for the benefit of our planet and future generations.

To learn more about GID's commitment to sustainability, visit https://esg.gid.com/. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit https://www.energystar.gov/ GID is not affiliated with and does not pay a fee to ENERGY STAR or the EPA.

About GID

GID is a leading real estate investment and management firm that operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use developments across the United States. With over 60 years of experience across multiple asset classes, GID is an established real estate private equity investor and fiduciary supported by an integrated operating platform with approximately 55,000 multifamily units and over 25M square feet of industrial and commercial space of assets under management. The company also operates a credit platform that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers.

With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID employs over 1,250 real estate professionals and operates an expansive portfolio of existing and under-development properties valued at over $29.0[1] billion as of December 2023.

[1]Assets Under Management is calculated in compliance with the definition for Assets Under Management ("AUM") prescribed in INREV's Global Definitions Database. GID's AUM includes capital for which GID provides oversight and investment management services in the funds as well as proprietary accounts, joint ventures, and accounts for which GID provides asset management services without an equity investment ("Other GID Accounts"). Other GID Accounts are not categorized as funds and are not included in regulatory assets under management or reported in dollars in custody and are not considered "clients" on GID's ADV Part 1. As of December 31, 2023, the firm's regulatory assets under management totaled $3.8b and include 10,312 multifamily units, 1.4M industrial square feet, and 106 supervised employees.

