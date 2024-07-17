GID Industrial Value Fund earns Sustainable Fund Award from HOOPP's LEAP Program

DALLAS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GID Industrial is excited to announce that our Industrial Value Fund has earned the Sustainable Fund Award from one of its investment partners, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan ("HOOPP"), for its sustainable leasing initiatives. GID Industrial has distinguished itself by integrating green clauses that require energy efficiency, sustainable tenant fit-out design criteria, cost recovery for capital improvements, and utility data sharing across its properties.

"This award highlights GID's commitment to implementing green leasing practices through coordination with our tenants," said John Hopkins, Director of Portfolio Management at GID Industrial. "In addition to benefiting the local environments in which GID operates, GID's leasing practices create more sustainable and productive spaces for our tenants."

HOOPP is dedicated to sustainable investing and to ensuring that environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") factors are fully integrated into its analysis, strategy, and asset management practices. HOOPP's recognition of GID Industrial's sustainable leasing practices is consistent with the pension plan's commitment that its investments are reflective of its sustainable investing beliefs.

GID Industrial remains committed to implementing sustainability initiatives across its portfolio and looks forward to demonstrating sustainability leadership through our green leasing practices. This award serves as an inspiration for the company to further its efforts in creating a more sustainable future.

For more information about GID and its ESG program, please visit - https://esg.gid.com/.

Additional information on HOOPP and the LEAP program, please visit – 2024 Leap Awards

Disclaimers:

1) Neither GID nor the clients it manages are considered to be ESG-focused. Notwithstanding the foregoing, as determined appropriate and in its sole discretion, GID takes certain ESG-considerations into account in the selection, management and investment decisions related to portfolio investments; however, the type of considerations and the weight given to such considerations may vary from investment to investment and remains subject to GID's discretion, fund investment objectives/constraints and any underlying fiduciary duties.

2) The Award was given in June 2024, following a review period of approximately 3 months. GID did not pay a fee to the investor for participation in this award. HOOPP is an investor in the closed-end GID Industrial Value Fund.

About GID

GID is a privately-held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns, operates, and/or manages a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, and develops mixed-use projects across the United States. The firm also operates a credit platform that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Dubai, New York and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. As of March 31, 2024, GID owns and/or manages $29.0 billion of assets under management across 55,000 apartment units and 26 million square feet of industrial and commercial space1.

1Assets Under Management is calculated in compliance with the definition for Assets Under Management ("AUM") prescribed in INREV's Global Definitions Database. GID's AUM includes capital for which GID provides oversight and investment management services in the funds as well as proprietary accounts, joint ventures, and accounts for which GID provides asset management services without an equity investment ("Other GID Accounts"). Other GID Accounts are not categorized as funds and are not included in regulatory assets under management or reported in dollars in custody and are not considered "clients" on GID's ADV Part 1. As of December 31, 2023, the firm's regulatory assets under management totaled $3.8b and include 10,312 multifamily units, 1.4M industrial square feet, and 106 supervised employees.

