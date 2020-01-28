Gift from Porter Hedges Law Firm to Benefit New University of Houston Law Building

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Porter Hedges LLP is the first law firm to step forward with a major gift to support the newly planned John M. O'Quinn Law Building at the University of Houston Law Center.

In recognition of the gift, the Law Center's career services office will be named the Porter Hedges LLP Career Services Center. Construction on the new facility is expected to begin this summer.

"Porter Hedges is proud to support the UH Law Center and excited to associate our name with the career services center. As a Houston-based firm, we have grown with the city over the last four decades and welcome an opportunity to give back to its premier law school. We join the Law Center by investing in the students who will continue to leave their mark in Texas, across the country, and around the world," said Joshua Wolfshohl ('02), a partner at Porter Hedges.

The new John M. O'Quinn Law Building is designed to enhance the educational experience while also serving as a hub to engage and serve the public in one of the nation's top legal markets. Recognized as the energy capital of the world, the city is also home to the world's largest health care and medical complex. There are 22 Fortune 500 companies headquartered in Houston, fourth most in the nation.

"I'm delighted that Porter Hedges has made this generous gift to help us to build a superior career services center attractive to both employers and students," said Leonard M. Baynes, dean of the UH Law Center. "More importantly, it is an investment in our students, staff and administration who, along with the broader UH Law community, are working every day to make our school the premier law school in Texas."

Along with firm support, UH Law Center alumni and faculty at Porter Hedges who were instrumental in this gift are Joshua Wolfshohl, Amy Wolfshohl ('06), Jackie Moy ('01), Corey Brown ('96), Ben Rajabi ('08), John Higgins ('83), Mandy Diaz ('06), Mac Marshall ('06), Blake Runions ('07), John Hawkins ('91), Brian Rose ('07) and Craig Bergez (adjunct professor).

The Law Center's career services center provides a full range of resources and services to help both students and employers meet their employment goals. The staff guides students and alumni in the use of tools and strategies for successful job searches. They also assist employers in identifying and recruiting talented students and alumni to fill their employment needs. The office hosts career panels, networking events, workshops, mock interviews, job fairs, recruitment programs and an electronic job bank.

Founded in 1981, Porter Hedges LLP is a full-service Houston-based law firm with an office in Oklahoma City.

Media contacts: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, cacriado@central.uh.edu; Elena Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-1125, ehawthor@central.uh.edu; John T. Kling, Communications Manager, 713-743-8298, jtkling@central.uh.edu; and John Brannen, Senior Writer, 713-743-3055, jtbranne@central.uh.edu.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 46,000 students.

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 11 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center

Related Links

http://www.law.uh.edu

