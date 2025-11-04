UH Law Professor Launches Interactive AI-Tool to Help Media Cover Supreme Court Showdown Over Trade and Executive Power

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supreme Court will hear Learning Resources v. Trump tomorrow, a case that could redefine presidential power over trade and economic policy with global ripple effects. In anticipation of this landmark hearing, University of Houston Law Professor Seth J. Chandler has launched a cutting-edge artificial intelligence tool to help media professionals quickly understand and cover the case.

According to Chandler, his website, powered by Google's Gemini model through the NotebookLM platform, allows media professionals to ask specific questions about the case and receive answers grounded directly in court documents, briefs, and legal filings. Users will need to log into their gmail accounts to access the website. The tool represents a new frontier in how legal scholars can serve the public interest by making complex constitutional questions accessible to those who inform the broader public.

"Tomorrow's oral arguments could have far-reaching implications for American law," Chandler said. "Media producers are working under tight deadlines to explain intricate legal issues to their audiences. This AI-powered resource gives them instant access to accurate, document-based information about the case, helping them produce more informed coverage. It also lets them ask better questions of on-camera human experts about the case."

The website offers:

Prebuilt two-minute explainer segments available in English and Spanish , ready for immediate use in broadcast or digital media.

and , ready for immediate use in broadcast or digital media. Concise summaries of the key issues, parties and constitutional questions at stake in the case.

Interactive capability that allows journalists to ask their own questions about the case, and unlike general-purpose AI chatbots, the system is specifically trained on the case record, ensuring that responses are anchored in actual legal documents rather than general knowledge or speculation. This reduces the risk of misinformation while providing easy-to-understand accessibility for journalists working on tight deadlines.

Professor Chandler, author of legaled.ai, a leading blog on artificial intelligence in legal education, has been at the forefront of exploring how AI can enhance legal learning and public understanding of the law. This project extends that mission by demonstrating how law faculty can leverage AI to fulfill their public service obligations in new and scalable ways.

"This is just the beginning," Chandler noted. "As AI tools become more sophisticated, law professors have an opportunity—and perhaps an obligation—to use these technologies to bridge the gap between complex legal proceedings and public understanding."

The resource is freely available to all media producers covering tomorrow's Supreme Court arguments. It will be augmented with a transcript of the oral argument by Wednesday evening.

