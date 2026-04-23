Gift from Sarah and John Graves to support UTulsa's advanced robotics research

TULSA, Okla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa has received a generous leadership gift from Sarah and John Graves to support the Institute for Robotics & Autonomy, strengthening UTulsa's growing efforts in robotics, autonomy and collaborative research.

In recognition of the gift, the institute will be formally named the Sarah and John Graves Institute for Robotics & Autonomy. The gift establishes three funds to support the renovation, operation and long-term success of the institute.

John Graves (B.S. '74) and his wife, Sarah, are long-standing supporters of the university. Their previous philanthropy has benefited cybersecurity initiatives, campus facilities, Golden Hurricane Athletics and the Sarah and John Graves Trustee Scholarship Endowment Fund, which supports students pursuing cybersecurity careers with aspirations to serve the country.

"I know innovation often starts with curiosity, creativity and a willingness to get your hands dirty," John Graves said. "We love the idea of students and faculty exploring new ideas, working across disciplines and developing technologies that can truly make a difference in people's lives."

Graves began his career as a Tulsa police officer before founding an oil and gas production company, where he conceived and developed several commercial valve designs. He holds U.S. patents for those inventions and later established Cyclonic Valve Co. In recognition of his professional achievements and continued engagement with the university, Graves was inducted into the College of Engineering & Computer Science Hall of Fame in 2015 and honored as a UTulsa Distinguished Alumnus last year.

The university-level institute, established in 2024, is housed in a renovated automotive repair shop near UTulsa's campus. The setting reflects Graves' own experience developing innovative designs in his garage and underscores the institute's emphasis on hands-on experimentation and applied research.

The initial mission of the Sarah and John Graves Institute for Robotics & Autonomy is to study, prototype and commercialize cooperative robots designed to assist individuals in maintaining independence as they age. The work draws on UTulsa's strengths in cyber studies, robotics and autonomous technology, as well as its expertise in exercise and sports science, biomechanics, physiology and more.

"This gift reflects Sarah and John's deep commitment to the university and to the power of education, research and entrepreneurship," said UTulsa Interim President Rick Dickson. "Their support will have a lasting impact on our students, our faculty and our mission."

A portion of the gift creates the Sarah and John Graves Robotics & Autonomy Research Engineer Endowment Fund, which supports a dedicated staff position to facilitate interdisciplinary research, maintain access to mechanical and software infrastructure and expand undergraduate use of the facility.

Another portion establishes the Sarah and John Graves Program Fund for Robotics & Autonomy, which provides flexible resources to support research seed funding, capital improvements, hands-on learning experiences, industry partnerships and equipment.

The remainder of the gift supports the institute through a quasi-endowed fund, including resources for an executive director position.

SOURCE The University of Tulsa