"Gift of the Season" Presented to Domestic Violence Shelter in Maryland

$20,000 gift will help provide services to abuse victims in FirstEnergy's Maryland service area

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has granted a $20,000 "Gift of the Season" to the Dove Center, a domestic violence shelter located in Oakland, Maryland, that provides safety, advocacy and counseling to individuals who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Located within FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Potomac Edison's service area, the Dove Center also cares for the pets of abuse victims who are living at the shelter.

Don McGettigan, acting President of FirstEnergy's Maryland Operations: "We're proud to support this organization because its mission aligns with our commitment to diverse, equitable and inclusive communities where everyone feels safe, valued, included and respected. The Dove Center was chosen by FirstEnergy External Affairs employees who identified organizations in their local areas that do extraordinary work to strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved populations."

The "Gifts of the Season" initiative was created in 2016 to support programs and nonprofit organizations that align with FirstEnergy's core value of diversity, equity and inclusion. Since its inception, the campaign has awarded more than $700,000 to nonprofit organizations that work to strengthen communities through a diverse lens. To be considered for a gift, the entity must be a first-time FirstEnergy Foundation grant recipient, and the entity or at least 51% of its work must fall under one or more of the following diverse categories:

Service disabled/veterans-owned business enterprise

Disability-owned business enterprise

Minority business enterprise

Lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender/queer-owned business

Woman business enterprise

