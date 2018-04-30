Gifts for Every Mom

This year, make her day special by choosing a gift that is not only functional but also charming. Use this gift guide to help find a Mother's Day gift she can love and cherish for years to come.

For Her Thrilling Side

Celebrate Mother's Day with the No. 1 New York Times' best-seller, "The Woman In The Window" by A.J. Finn, hailed as the next "The Girl on the Train." With more than 1 million copies sold worldwide, readers can enjoy this twisty, powerful novel of psychological suspense that is soon to be a major motion picture from Fox 2000. Anna Fox is a recluse, unable to venture outside her New York City home. She spends her days drinking wine, watching old movies and spying on her neighbors. When she sees something she shouldn't, her world begins to crumble and she finds out that things are never really what they seem. Learn more at harpercollins.com.

Something Soft for Her

Give mom a warm and snuggly gift she can use all day, every day. No matter if she is watching her favorite shows or tucked in for a nice weekend nap, a soft and luscious blanket is the perfect companion. With various styles and sizes available, there's almost certain to be an option perfect to fit your mom's lifestyle.

Add to Her Style

Nearly every woman needs a good, solid purse to hold all her belongings and show off her personality, too. From makeup to money, the kids' snacks and her keys, a stylish purse can hold it all while also allowing her to express herself. For Mother's Day, give her something that not only helps her day after day but gives her the satisfaction of style.

For Her Inner Chef

For every mom that loves to cook, and every mom who doesn't, a pressure cooker can be the perfect gift. Throw your favorite ingredients, like spicy chicken or savory pork, into the pressure cooker and let it work its magic. Set the timer to the correct time, give it a few stirs throughout and you're done. She can get creative with what to make and have dinner on the table quickly with minimal prep time.

For Her to Relax

Almost nothing beats the few minutes moms get to relax during the day. This Mother's Day, give your mom something that can help her find her inner-Zen like a diffuser, which can help her escape to her own oasis. With quiet, portable options that feature adjustable lighting, this gift can leave a fresh garden mist in any room.

