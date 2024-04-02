Gifts Retailing Market size is set to grow by USD 13491.69 million from 2023-2027, Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Amazon.com Inc., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gifts retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 13491.69 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.01% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gifts Retailing Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Numerous companies are capitalizing on this growing trend by implementing strategic measures such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

Aldi Stores Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Costco Wholesale Corp., Enesco LLC, Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., House of Fraser Ltd., Loop Commerce Inc., Macys Inc., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Penney OpCo LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Spencer Gifts LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Walmart Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc.

Key Market Drivers

During the holiday season, the gifts retailing market experiences a significant increase in popularity. Novelty items, such as unique ornamental plants and flowers, are highly sought after for Christmas decorations. According to recent research in Turkey, coniferous outdoor ornamental plants like pine, cedar, and blue spruce yield impressive gross profits of USD530, USD730, and USD920, respectively, with profit margins reaching 55%, 65%, and 72%. Other popular ornamental plants, such as chestnut, plum, and maple, also boast substantial profits of 78%, 84%, and 65%. As competition in the retailing market intensifies, both online and brick-and-mortar stores strive to offer personalized shopping experiences and unique gift ideas. E-commerce platforms have become essential distribution channels for gift retailers, allowing them to reach customers in various countries. Marketing strategies focus on customer satisfaction and convenience, ensuring a seamless shopping experience. The gift retailing market continues to be a highly competitive business sector, with retailers constantly innovating to meet the evolving demands of customers.

Challenges and Opportunities

The gift retail market, including shops selling souvenirs, experiences significant fluctuations due to the sensitivity of its primary products - flowers and plants - to climatic conditions. The gift industry relies heavily on businesses providing optimum growth conditions through artificial illumination and temperature controls. Despite challenges, opportunities abound for retailers dealing in gifts, retail merchandise, and novelty items. Consumers continue to seek unique and meaningful products for various occasions, from greeting cards and decorations to giftware made from diverse materials. The souvenirs market remains a steady contributor to the retail gift scene, offering a tangible connection to travel and new experiences. Overall, the gift retail market remains resilient, adapting to the ever-changing climate and consumer preferences.

The holiday season brings increased demand for novelty and personalized gifts in the retailing market. Christmas, in particular, is a time for unique and popular items that bring customer satisfaction. In the gift retailing market, premium offerings such as calla lilies and tulips continue to gain popularity. Retailers differentiate themselves through pricing, services, and merchandise, including personalized bouquets for special occasions. Segmented distribution channels, both online and in retail stores, cater to diverse customer preferences. Marketing efforts focus on providing information about types of gifts and their origins, creating an engaging shopping experience. Businesses in various countries face highly competitive markets, with e-commerce platforms and retail stores vying for customer loyalty. Gift retailers must continually innovate to meet evolving customer needs and stay ahead of competition.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Market Overview

The Gifts Retailing Market is a significant sector in the retail industry, encompassing a wide range of products from marketers. These items include, but are not limited to, consumer electronics, home decor, personal care products, and specialty foods. Retailers employ various strategies to attract customers, such as offering unique and innovative gifts, competitive pricing, and excellent customer service. The market is also influenced by trends, such as the increasing popularity of online shopping and the growing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Consumers are drawn to retailers that provide a convenient shopping experience, both online and in-store, and offer a diverse selection of gifts to suit various occasions and budgets. The market is competitive, with many retailers vying for market share, making it essential for businesses to differentiate themselves through exceptional product offerings and customer experiences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio