Giftsenda Launches Corporate Christmas Gift Collections and Custom Gifts for the 2023-2024 Holiday Season

ARLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giftsenda, a corporate gifting platform, now offers exclusive Christmas gift collections and bespoke gifts that allow companies to leverage the power of customization over the holiday season on a global level.

With the use of mass-produced items being a common practice in corporate gifting, personalizing gifts has offered a new avenue to create memorable touchpoints with employees, customers and business partners. Giftsenda has tapped into this approach with their customizable holiday gifting options that can be sent digitally, allowing recipients to select gifts and provide delivery details - mitigating the risk of entering incorrect address information and the inconvenience of collecting the information beforehand.

According to CEO, Dmitriy Peregudov, "Since day 1 the Giftsenda team has been challenging the way B2B gifting is done. Instead of typical business gifting options we focused on enabling the Human-to-Human (H2H) approach to gifting by equipping our gift senders with powerful customization options and empowering recipients with choices of gifts from our growing catalog with 1000s of gifts across 200+ countries."

By using the custom gift builder, senders have the convenience of creating their own gift boxes online - choosing from a variety of gift types (ranging from snacks to SWAG items), packaging and branding options. These gifts can then be added to the sender's inventory and used as needed over the holiday season.

Online gift collections allow recipients to choose gifts from a selection of items. Giftsenda's pre-curated Christmas , Thanksgiving and New Year gift collections create an efficient means of sending high-quality gifts. Should a custom gift collection be required, senders can use the gift collection builder to create their own online gift collections for the holidays. These are saved on their profile and can be used as needed.

Giftsenda's digital gifting features provide a seamless method of gifting. A shareable gift link can be created for a specific gift or a gift collection and delivered over a messaging platform of the sender's choice. Upon access, a gift is redeemed and the delivery information is provided by the recipient. For senders who would like to send gift invites via custom branded emails, the platform also provides this option for a truly immersive experience. Whether sending a single gift or in bulk, a gift note can be added to these digital invites to add a personal touch.

More information on sending corporate holiday gifts can be found on giftsenda.com. Subscription-free options are available via gifting projects, but the platform also offers subscription-based services with perks for recurring gifters.

About Giftsenda

Giftsenda is a global corporate gifting platform launched by a team of gifting professionals with over 20 years of experience in sending gifts worldwide. Giftsenda offers various gifting services to help businesses leverage corporate gift campaigns to improve their Sales, HR, CX and Marketing team initiatives. Learn more at www.giftsenda.com .

For more information, please send an email to [email protected].

Contact:

Marianne Flentge

6174339041

SOURCE Giftsenda