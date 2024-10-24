Giftsenda Rolls Out Company Stores & More to Streamline the Corporate Gifting Experience

ARLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giftsenda, an international corporate gifting platform, has launched an updated user interface (UI) along with new features, designed to offer more intuitive, efficient and user-centric solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Companies can use the platform to launch corporate gift campaigns in minutes and have gifts delivered in as little as 1-3 business days.

According to Dmitriy Peregudov, the CEO, "this update is aimed at simplifying the corporate gifting experience, ensuring a simple and streamlined process from selection to delivery and reporting. The holiday season is a crucial time for businesses looking to express appreciation to their employees, clients, and business partners. With Giftsenda, companies can now enjoy a more personalized and efficient experience".

A significant change includes the introduction of company stores. This new feature enables users to create branded online shops that contain a selection of branded and non-branded items. Users can design their brand shops around curated collections, whether they're themed or focused on exclusive swag. Recipients receive a digital invite, giving them the option to shop for items in the customized store using allocated points, credits, or coins. According to Dmitriy, "company stores are often used as part of customer and employee reward programs, so we felt that it is important to add this feature to our platform".

Users can also enjoy advanced customization options on digital gift invites, enabling businesses to more easily tailor their gifting campaigns and deliver a cohesive, branded experience for recipients. Online gift invites have been equipped with email and landing page editors, making previews more informative than ever before. The invites can now be personalized with added customization features, such as a background image, custom buttons and colors for an added personal touch. Companies can also incorporate calendar bookings into the gift invite flow. Meetings can be requested either before or after the recipient gift is accepted. Giftsenda supports meeting links from Calendly, HubSpot, and Chili Piper.

Swag on Demand is another feature that can be very beneficial for companies looking to incorporate branded merchandise in their Sales, HR and Marketing strategies. Instead of committing to bulk quantities, this feature allows companies to send swag in small amounts as needed. A logo can be uploaded, which is then applied to selected products. Within a very short timeframe, swag catalogs can be created and be used in single or bulk sends for enhanced brand awareness. Recipients can also be organized in various lists, making it simple to manage important dates while keeping custom messages for each one.

Giftsenda's global reach is one of its most distinctive features and with the revamped UI and new features, the platform is better equipped than ever to enhance the overall experience and deliver high quality, locally sourced gifts to over 200 countries worldwide - something that will be top of mind for many companies looking to capitalize on the coming holiday season. Giftsenda has also restructured their offering to make gifting more accessible - companies can now sign up for a Lite plan for free, while other subscription plans cater for larger businesses and advanced gifting needs.

Giftsenda is a global scale corporate gifting platform launched by a team of gifting professionals with over 20 years of experience in sending gifts worldwide. Giftsenda offers various gifting services to help businesses leverage corporate gift campaigns to improve their Sales, HR, CX and Marketing team initiatives. Visit the website at www.giftsenda.com .

