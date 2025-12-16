Giga Energy Announces New Houston Manufacturing Facility to Expand U.S. Transformer Production to Power AI Infrastructure

60,000 sq. ft. facility will manufacture 1,000+ medium-voltage transformers annually and accelerate U.S. energy infrastructure delivery

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Giga Energy, a U.S.-based manufacturer and developer of critical power infrastructure, today announced its new medium voltage (MV) Houston Factory, a 60,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the company's primary U.S. manufacturing site for medium-voltage transformers. The facility is expected to begin production in the first quarter of 2026, scaling to more than 3,000 units annually (15 gigawatts per year) at a time when transformer shortages remain one of the largest barriers to bringing new power capacity online.

Giga Energy MV Houston Facility

Located in the heart of the nation's energy capital, the MV Houston Factory will create 25 new jobs at launch, with plans to scale to nearly 100 manufacturing roles as production ramps. The facility expands Giga Energy's domestic manufacturing footprint and provides U.S. customers faster access to high-quality electrical infrastructure engineered for today's rapidly growing data center, renewable and industrial power demands.

Advanced Manufacturing Built for the AI Power Era

The new Houston plant incorporates advanced manufacturing technologies tailored for high-density electrical infrastructure — including a terahertz drying oven that accelerates and deepens moisture removal during transformer production, improving quality, consistency and cycle time.

With USA-based manufacturing in Houston, the company maintains end-to-end control of quality and delivery timelines. This hybrid model allows Giga to accelerate production while supporting U.S.-based jobs and manufacturing growth.

"This facility marks a major milestone in our U.S. manufacturing strategy," said Matt Lohstroh, Co-Founder and CEO of Giga Energy. "The MV Houston Factory combines advanced manufacturing technology with American-based production to deliver higher quality, faster lead times and new local jobs, all at a moment when the country urgently needs more transformer capacity."

Infrastructure Built for High-Density Compute

The MV Houston Factory also strengthens Giga's capabilities as a data center site developer and operator. The electrical infrastructure manufactured in Houston will support Giga's development pipeline of more than 500 MW next year as the company builds turnkey sites for major AI hyperscalers and enterprises, as well as Giga's owner-operated sites, providing colocation services allowing AI operators to rapidly deploy their GPUs with flexible rack space.

Wide-angle photos of the facility are available for media upon request. Media tours and video content opportunities will be scheduled for January and February 2026 as the facility prepares to open.

Follow Giga Energy's continued work at the intersection of AI and power infrastructure on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/gigaenergy.

About Giga Energy

Giga Energy builds, develops, and operates electrical infrastructure and project sites for AI, data centers, utilities, and renewable applications. With factories in Houston and Los Angeles, Giga Energy has delivered more than 1.8 GW of electrical infrastructure, as well as developed 175 MW of sites with another 500 MW in their pipeline for 2026. Learn more at www.gigaenergy.com.

Media Contact:

Preston Wickersham, Director of Communications

[email protected] | 806-773-3145

