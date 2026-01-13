Giga Energy Launches Giga Power Systems to Help Data Centers Monetize Flexibility and Reduce Energy Costs

Purpose-built platform enables direct energy market participation, unlocking new revenue streams for operators

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giga Energy, a U.S.-based manufacturer and developer of critical power infrastructure, today announced the launch of Giga Power Systems, an energy market optimization platform designed to help flexible load data centers reduce energy costs and increase profitability through direct participation in wholesale energy markets.

GPS combines software, services and Giga's proven electrical infrastructure portfolio to give operators a single, integrated platform for both hardware deployment and market participation. Initially launching in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), GPS enables flexible load operators to earn from downtime, avoid high-cost intervals and optimize performance in real time.

"Flexible load operators are uniquely positioned to strengthen the grid while improving their own economics," said Matt Lohstroh, Co-Founder and CEO of Giga Energy. "With Giga Power Systems, we've built a turnkey solution that makes full market participation accessible, simple and profitable."

Unlike traditional demand response programs built for industrial or commercial facilities, GPS is purpose-built for flexible load data centers, including bitcoin mining operations. The platform factors in site-level economics such as uptime SLAs, breakeven thresholds, and real-time power pricing to deliver smarter, faster decisions.

GPS currently operates as a registered market participant and is transitioning to full in-house participation later this year. The platform supports enrollment in demand response, ancillary services, and energy markets, allowing operators to monetize flexibility at a higher annual rate than traditional programs.

Key benefits of Giga Power Systems include:

Full-market participation: Earn revenue from demand response and ancillary services while reducing exposure to high-cost intervals.

Hardware and CAPEX advantages: Customers signing multi-year optimization contracts receive hardware rebates on Giga Energy's transformers, switchboards, and cooling solutions.

Proven by operators: GPS builds on the same playbooks Giga has deployed across its own 175 MW of operating sites and 500+ MW pipeline.

Turnkey deployment: Giga manages enrollment, telemetry, and dispatch, enabling customers to focus on uptime while earning from downtime.

With GPS, Giga Energy is redefining the relationship between flexible load operators and the grid, turning electricity from a cost center into a competitive advantage.

About Giga Energy

Giga Energy designs and manufactures transformers, switchboards and modular data centers that deliver reliable electrical infrastructure for data centers, utilities and industrial applications. With facilities in Long Beach and Houston and a track record of over 1.8 GW of electrical infrastructure delivered, Giga combines startup agility with American engineering to accelerate lead times and improve reliability across the power sector. Learn more at www.gigaenergy.com.

Media Contact:

Preston Wickersham, Director of Communications, Giga Energy

[email protected] | 806-773-3145

