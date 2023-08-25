Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market to grow by USD 802.46 million from 2022 to 2027 | rising demand for high-speed Ethernet to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gigabit ethernet test equipment market is estimated to increase by USD 802.46 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 7.97%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a FREE sample report

Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market – Company Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market

The gigabit ethernet test equipment market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 companies listed Below -

Agilent Technologies Inc., ALBEDO Telecom Inc., Anritsu Corp., Beijing Xinertel Technology Co. Ltd., EXFO Inc., Fluke Corp., GAO Tek Inc., GL Communications Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., NetScout Systems Inc., NextGig Systems Inc., Spirent Communications Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., VeEX Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Xenech Solutions Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Download FREE Sample

Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market – Segmentation

The market is segmented by type (10 GBE, 50 GBE, and More than 100 GBE), end-user (telecommunication, manufacturing, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth in the 10 GBE segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is due to their affordability and ease of management, ethernet solutions find major applications in local area networks (LANs) and metropolitan area networks (MANs). In addition, the reduction in deployment costs of 10 GBE Ethernet has encouraged more enterprise adoption. 10 GBE adoption is further driven by the expansion of 4th generation (4G) mobile applications and the increase in high-speed Internet consumption. This increase in demand for 10 GBE also leads to the need for corresponding testing tools. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is due to their affordability and ease of management, ethernet solutions find major applications in local area networks (LANs) and metropolitan area networks (MANs). In addition, the reduction in deployment costs of 10 GBE Ethernet has encouraged more enterprise adoption. 10 GBE adoption is further driven by the expansion of 4th generation (4G) mobile applications and the increase in high-speed Internet consumption. This increase in demand for 10 GBE also leads to the need for corresponding testing tools. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the key contributor to the market in the region. This growth is due to the country's widespread Internet adoption. Unprecedented bandwidth demands are putting pressure on data centers and networks across the region, fueled by increased data traffic powered by 5G, AI, and IoT applications. In addition, some major cloud computing companies such as Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. (Google), and Oracle Corp. are based in the US. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rising demand for high-speed Ethernet is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trends

New product launches are a major trend in market growth. Market companies are launching innovative Gigabit Ethernet testers to accommodate accelerated network speeds and larger data capacities. This is due to the rising concerns of communications network operators, fueled by the rapid expansion of telecommuting, cloud computing, and 5G services. For example, Spirent Communications announced the M1 portable appliance in February 2023. The tool supports testing of Ethernet and automotive Ethernet in different networks and applications. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The growing preference for wireless communication is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

