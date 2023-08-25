Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market to grow by USD 802.46 million from 2022 to 2027 | rising demand for high-speed Ethernet to boost market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

25 Aug, 2023, 05:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gigabit ethernet test equipment market is estimated to increase by USD 802.46 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 7.97%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a FREE sample report

Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market – Company Scope

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market

The gigabit ethernet test equipment market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 companies listed Below -

Agilent Technologies Inc., ALBEDO Telecom Inc., Anritsu Corp., Beijing Xinertel Technology Co. Ltd., EXFO Inc., Fluke Corp., GAO Tek Inc., GL Communications Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., NetScout Systems Inc., NextGig Systems Inc., Spirent Communications Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., VeEX Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Xenech Solutions Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Download FREE Sample

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Gigabit ethernet test equipment market

Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market – Segmentation

The market is segmented by type (10 GBE, 50 GBE, and More than 100 GBE), end-user (telecommunication, manufacturing, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

  • The market share growth in the 10 GBE segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is due to their affordability and ease of management, ethernet solutions find major applications in local area networks (LANs) and metropolitan area networks (MANs). In addition, the reduction in deployment costs of 10 GBE Ethernet has encouraged more enterprise adoption. 10 GBE adoption is further driven by the expansion of 4th generation (4G) mobile applications and the increase in high-speed Internet consumption. This increase in demand for 10 GBE also leads to the need for corresponding testing tools. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.
  • North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the key contributor to the market in the region. This growth is due to the country's widespread Internet adoption. Unprecedented bandwidth demands are putting pressure on data centers and networks across the region, fueled by increased data traffic powered by 5G, AI, and IoT applications. In addition, some major cloud computing companies such as Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. (Google), and Oracle Corp. are based in the US. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy the report!

Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rising demand for high-speed Ethernet is a key factor driving market growth. 

Major Trends

New product launches are a major trend in market growth. Market companies are launching innovative Gigabit Ethernet testers to accommodate accelerated network speeds and larger data capacities. This is due to the rising concerns of communications network operators, fueled by the rapid expansion of telecommuting, cloud computing, and 5G services. For example, Spirent Communications announced the M1 portable appliance in February 2023. The tool supports testing of Ethernet and automotive Ethernet in different networks and applications. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The growing preference for wireless communication is a significant challenge restricting market growth. 

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW free PDF SAMPLE!

Related Reports

The Cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.59% between 2022 and 2027. 

The virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40.77% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,106.69 million

Gigabit Ethernet Test Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.97%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 802.46 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.6

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., ALBEDO Telecom Inc., Anritsu Corp., Beijing Xinertel Technology Co. Ltd., EXFO Inc., Fluke Corp., GAO Tek Inc., GL Communications Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., NetScout Systems Inc., NextGig Systems Inc., Spirent Communications Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., VeEX Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Xenech Solutions Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End User

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Uu
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Ground Control Station (GCS) Market to grow by USD 271.02 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies to boost market growth - Technavio

Air Mattress and Beds Market to grow by USD 95.23 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increase in online retailing boosts the market growth - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.