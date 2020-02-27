GIGABYTE and ZutaCore Partner to Provide Pre-Configured, Warrantied, Cooled-by-ZutaCore Servers

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE Technology Co. Ltd, a global leader in precision engineered servers, and ZutaCore, a waterless, two-phase, liquid cooling company, have announced their partnership to bring to market their first pre-configured, warrantied Cooled-by-ZutaCore GIGABYTE servers. GIGABYTE's rack servers are ready-to-integrate solutions that combine a high level of performance, energy efficiency and overall reliability for the most demanding server applications. ZutaCore's HyperCoolTM technology provides innovative direct-on-chip evaporative cooling to meet and surpass the challenges posed by server-level hot spots and edge computing requirements, while mitigating the risk of IT failure.

This major server OEM partnership with ZutaCore enables the scalability of HyperCool by leveraging GIGABYTE's established global network. Now, for data center owners and operators in need of world-class servers that easily integrate into trusted rack systems equipped with the latest in liquid cooling, this provides a clear path to creating a full solution. For example, the pre-configured GIGABYTE servers can be easily implemented alongside the recently announced Rittal HPC Cooled-by-ZutaCore solutions, which will be demonstrated at next week's OCP Global Summit at booth B9. With this platform, customers have the unprecedented benefit of trusted IT racks from Rittal and leading servers from GIGABYTE, combined with waterless, two-phase, direct-on-chip, liquid cooling technology from ZutaCore for a fully qualified strategy to address the ever-growing demands of high power processors.

"GIGABYTE is thrilled to be the first major server OEM providing Cooled-by-ZutaCore servers to the data center market," said Daniel Hou, CTO, GIGABYTE. "As we invest more into the advancement of liquid cooling technology, we believe ZutaCore is a partner that shares our goal of providing efficient, high performance cooling solutions that look at the massive problem of cooling in a completely new and extremely effective way. It is becoming clear that liquid cooling is an important technology that will be capable of keeping up with future cooling demands. With ZutaCore's direct-on-chip, waterless, two-phase technology we are going beyond what our hyperscale and colocation customers are asking for so we can evolve with them."

Now customers can use easily integrated servers from GIGABYTE combined with a Rittal HPC Cooled-by-ZutaCore technology platform to transform data center economics and push the boundaries of cooling. The HyperCool solution is a complete hardware system, enhanced by a software-defined-cooling platform that alleviates cooling challenges at the chip, server, rack, POD and data center levels, consistently, in any climate. With ZutaCore, customers can triple computing densities on a fraction of the footprint and halve costs. Furthermore, two-phase liquid cooling is prepared for any evolution in high-powered chips, as there is no limit to what it can cool as processors progress upwards of 1000W.

"We have always looked at the full picture to understand the many pain points that drive decision making in data centers," said Udi Paret, President, ZutaCore. "While we feel we have cracked the code on cooing and improving overall data center economics, we know this is not possible without being closely aligned with leading, global companies who address the bigger picture. By bringing to market Cooled-by-ZutaCore GIGABYTE servers we take the guessing out of the equation. Customers already know and trust GIGABYTE and can now extend that belief in a truly scalable cooling platform from ZutaCore to effectively dissipate heat generated by the most powerful processors on the market."

Representatives from GIGABYTE and ZutaCore will attend the 2020 OCP Global Summit from March 4-5 at the San Jose Convention Center. At the Rittal booth, number B9, visitors can view an interactive demo of their Cooled-by-ZutaCore GIGABYTE servers. Specifically, the TO22-Z61 GIGABYTE servers will be available as pre-configured for Cooled-by-ZutaCore solutions.

You can learn more about the Cooled-by-ZutaCore TO22-Z61 GIGABYTE server at: https://www.gigabyte.com/Racklution-OP/TO22-Z61-rev-10-20

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE is an engineer, visionary, and leader in the world of tech that uses its hardware expertise, patented innovations, and industry leadership to create, inspire, and advance. Renowned for over 30 years of award-winning excellence, GIGABYTE is a cornerstone in the HPC community, providing businesses with server and data center expertise to accelerate their success. At the forefront of evolving technology, GIGABYTE is devoted to invent smart solutions that enable digitalization from edge to cloud, and allow customers to capture, analyze, and transform digital information into economic data that can benefit humanity and "Upgrade Your Life". For more information and news on GIGABYTE products, please visit the official GIGABYTE website: http://www.gigabyte.com

About ZutaCore

ZutaCore is a waterless, two-phase change, liquid cooling technology company, unlocking the power of cooling and revolutionizing data centers. The HyperCoolTM technology platform alleviates cooling boundaries at the chip, server, rack, POD and data center levels. The HyperCoolTM solution is a complete hardware system, enhanced by a software-defined-cooling platform, yields unparalleled heat dissipation at the chip level, triples computing densities on a fraction of the footprint and halves costs. Designed by a veteran team in Israel and enabled by 14 patent-pending innovations, HyperCoolTM is a near plug-and-play system that delivers consistent results, in any climate. ZutaCore's R&D center is in Israel with HQ office in California. For more information, please visit http://www.zuta-core.com/.

