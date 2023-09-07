GIGABYTE AORUS Laptops Empower Creativity with AI Artistry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer hardware brand, featured its AORUS 17X laptop in two influential AI-content-focused Youtubers by Hugh Hou and MDMZ. Both Youtubers took the new AORUS 17X laptop to the AI image and AI video generation test and found the great potential of how the laptops benefit their workflow. The AORUS 17X laptop is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 series GPUs to unlock new horizons for creativity and become the go-to choice for art and tech enthusiasts.

Hugh Hou: Unleashing the Power of AI Arts with the AORUS 17X Laptop

Hugh Hou's journey into AI arts, powered by Stable Diffusion XL, garnered viral success. The AORUS 17X laptop emerged as a game-changer with up to 16G of VRAM, enabling local AI photo and video generation without bearing hefty cloud-rendering costs. It empowers creators and outperforms competitors in AI-assisted tasks and enhances AI artistry.

MDMZ: The Ultimate Tool for Graphic Design and AI Enhancements

The AORUS 17X laptop shines as a powerhouse for graphic design in MDMZ's tutorial video. When paired with Stable Diffusion, the AORUS 17X excels in AI image generation, offering speed, precision, and efficiency. "The AORUS 17X handled [10-second AI animation] really well," said MDMZ, "I could multitask without any lag or overheating."

In this groundbreaking collaboration, AORUS laptops and cutting-edge AI image generation technology are set to revolutionize creative efforts and redefine creative possibilities. Whether you're a hobbyist, aspiring artist, or industry professional, this innovation empowers you to break free from traditional boundaries.

Underpinning this paradigm shift, the AORUS 17X laptops stand as flagship powerhouses. Driven by the NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 40 series GPU, these laptops fuse AI deep-learning training and inference. Experience swift, stunning results as powerful generative AI accelerates your imagination and workflows. Unleash your best ideas from the spark of your mind, now more effortlessly than ever before. The upgrade to WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology with full coverage vapor chamber and 4 powerful 12V fans guarantees peak performance while maintaining temperature efficiency.

Step into a realm where imagination meets technology, and creation knows no bounds. AORUS laptops and AI image generation – a fusion that's rewriting the script for creative brilliance.

For more information and join the campaign to win an AORUS 17X laptop, visit Unleash AI Creativity website.

