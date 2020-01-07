GIGABYTE at CES 2020: New GIGABYTE Gaming Monitors, High-Speed Memory, Portable Storage and World's First Liquid-Cooled eGPU

GIGABYTE Gaming Monitors

GIGABYTE's new gaming monitors offer exclusive gaming features and top-end hardware specifications at a more attractive price point. Models range from 27 to 32 inches and include both IPS (flat-panel) with ultra-wide 178-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles to VA (curved panel), which offer the best contrast and image depth.

Screen resolutions in the new GIGABYTE series range from FHD to QHD (quad high definition) with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution. All new GIGABYTE monitors are also compatible with AMD's FreeSync and Nvidia's G-Sync technology, which promise a buttery-smooth experience free of stuttering, or screen tearing. High-performance systems often experience screen or frame tearing, which is caused by the refresh rate of the monitor being out of sync with the frames produced by the graphics card. The new GIGABYTE gaming monitors promise flicker-free gaming with no lag.

GIGABYTE's exclusive Auto-Update feature will automatically run instant system checkups and updates once the GIGABYTE monitors are connected to the PC. Users no longer need to take tedious steps prior to installs or encounter failures because the monitors are constantly updating and troubleshooting themselves.

The GIGABYTE monitors include:

GIGABYTE G27F

FHD, 144Hz with 1ms Response Time

8-bit IPS panel with 120% sRGB

FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible

Black Equalizer & GIGABYTE Gaming Features

GIGABYTE Auto-Update & Built-in Stereos Speakers

Stand with Easy Adjustments

Low Blue Light & Flicker-Free

GIGABYTE G27QC

QHD, 165Hz with 1ms Response Time

8-bit VA panel 1500R with 90% DCI-P3 & HDR Ready

FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible

Black Equalizer & GIGABYTE Gaming Features

GIGABYTE Auto-Update & Built-in Stereo Speakers

Stand with Easy Adjustments with Power Board Build-in

Low Blue Light & Flicker-Free

GIGABYTE G32QC

QHD, 165Hz with 1ms Response Time

8-bit VA panel 1500R

90% DCI-P3 & VESA DisplayHDR 400

FreeSync Premium Pro & G-Sync Compatible

Black Equalizer & GIGABYTE Gaming Features

GIGABYTE Auto-Update & Stand with Easy Adjustments

Low Blue Light & Flicker-Free

GIGABYTE Memory and Storage Includes the Best Upgrade for the PCIe 3.0 Platform

GIGABYTE's new AORUS RAID SSD 2TB expansion card offers an affordable way for users to upgrade to PCIe 3.0 without purchasing a new motherboard. The card has an embedded enterprise class NVMe RAID controller with 4 x PCIe 3.0 512GB NVMe SSD. Users can expect Gen 4 performance on the PCI3 3.0 platform with Read/Write (R/W) performance of up to 6300/5900 MBs. The RAID array can be configured for Ultra-High Performance or data redundancy, and as an OS drive or SSD storage drive.

GIGABYTYE includes its dedicated AORUS Storage Manager and SSD Tool Box, which allows users to configure a RAID array with a single click and monitor both SSD temperatures and fan speeds to keep their SSDs cool and performing at a high level.

AORUS RAID SSD 2TB (GP-ASACNE2200TTTDA)

Form Factor : PCl Express Card

Interface : NVMe 1.3, PCIe 3.0 x8

Capacity : 2048GB

Controller : Phison E12

NAND Flash : 3D TLC

Warranty: 5 years

Gigabyte will also debut several new DESIGNARE memory and external storage solutions. The new DESIGNARE Memory 3200MHz card features 64GB, DDR4-3200 MHZ memory.

New DESIGNARE portable drives will debut in 500GB/1TB capacities with R/W up to 2000MB/s. The interface is USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, USB-C. They measure just 3.6 x .4 x 2.3 inches.

Gigabyte also offers the DESIGNARE Drive as a bundle. The solution features the portable DESIGNARE paired with the company's USB 3.2 GEN2X2 card to offer transfer speeds of up to 20Gbps. It will work on all platforms with PCIe 3.0 x4 (or above) slots.

World's First Liquid-Cooled eGPU

The AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box is the first external portable graphics box that is watercooled. When using Thunderbolt 3 to connect to an existing laptop or desktop, AORUS provides the all-around cooling solution for all key components of the graphics card. Besides dedicated gamers, the AORUS Gaming Box is perfect for content creators, 3D animation, streamers, Youtubers and others that require the highest level of graphic processing.

These new products can be seen at the GIGABYTE AORUS VIP Meeting Suite: Pisa & Palermo Ballrooms at Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas from January 7 – 10.

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global brand in the IT industry, with employees and business channels in almost every country. Founded in 1986, GIGABYTE started as a research and development team and has since taken the lead in the world's motherboard and graphics card markets. On top of Motherboards and Graphics cards, GIGABYTE further expanded its product portfolio to include PC Components, PC Peripherals, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Network Communications, Servers and Mobile Phones to serve each facet of the digital life in the home and office. Everyday GIGABYTE aims to "Upgrade Your Life" with innovative technology, exceptional quality, and unmatched customer service. Visit www.gigabyte.com for more information. https://www.gigabyte.com/us

