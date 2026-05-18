GIGABYTE Bridges the Gap Between Cinematic Splendor and Competitive Edge with New MLA+ WOLED and Dual-Mode Gaming Monitors

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd., a global pioneer in high-performance gaming hardware, is redefining the 27-inch display category today by bridging the gap between visual fidelity and competitive performance. With the debut of the GO27Q24G and G27U gaming monitors, GIGABYTE introduces a new generation of gaming displays designed to balance immersive AAA gameplay with the speed and responsiveness demanded by competitive esports players.

GIGABYTE Introduces New Cinematic and Competitive MLA+ WOLED and Dual-Mode Gaming Monitors Speed Speed

As gaming habits evolve, players increasingly demand hardware that can adapt to different play styles. GIGABYTE's latest offerings meet this challenge head-on, leveraging breakthrough MLA+ WOLED and Dual-Mode technologies to ensure that premium gamers no longer have to choose between the beauty of the story and the speed of the win.

GO27Q24G: A Visual Masterpiece for AAA Gaming

The GO27Q24G is built for players who want a more immersive AAA gaming experience and seek to lose themselves in richly detailed digital worlds. At its core lies a cutting-edge 27-inch MLA+ WOLED panel from LG, a technology chosen specifically for its ability to produce deep, true blacks and an impressive 1.5M:1 contrast ratio. Combined with a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, the display renders every shadow and highlight with a level of realism that transforms standard gameplay into a cinematic experience.

Historically, OLED displays have faced challenges regarding peak brightness in well-lit rooms. GIGABYTE solves this through its exclusive HyperNits technology, which provides an intelligent 30% boost to overall luminance, achieving an impressive 1300-nit peak. This ensures vibrant, clear visuals whether players are exploring sun-drenched open worlds or dimly lit dungeons. To protect this investment, GIGABYTE has integrated AI OLED Care, an advanced background protection suite designed to preserve panel health without interrupting the user experience, all backed by a comprehensive 3-year warranty that explicitly includes panel burn-in coverage.

G27U: Tactical Freedom and Versatility

For the versatile gamer whose interests span from expansive RPGs to intense tactical shooters, the G27U offers an unprecedented level of freedom. Recognizing that a 4K resolution is ideal for immersion but a high refresh rate is vital for victory, GIGABYTE has powered the G27U with its innovative Dual Mode capability. This feature allows the SuperSpeed IPS panel to essentially function as two distinct monitors in one, adapting instantly to the task at hand.

In AAA Mode, players can experience 4K UHD resolution at a smooth 160Hz, perfect for soaking in the fine textures and grand vistas of the latest blockbuster titles. When the environment shifts to the competitive stage, the G27U transforms into Competition Mode, delivering a blistering FHD (1080p) resolution at 320Hz. This transition is made effortless via the Tactical Switch 2.0, enabling a "one-click" optimization that ensures gamers always have the tactical edge. By streamlining this experience, GIGABYTE allows players to enjoy high-stakes responsiveness without sacrificing the ability to appreciate cinematic storytelling on the same device.

A Commitment to the Premium Gaming Experience

Beyond the panels themselves, both monitors are part of a broader mission to "Upgrade Your Life" through thoughtful engineering and stable performance. Whether it is the ultra-fast 0.03ms GTG response time of the GO27Q24G or the adaptive versatility of the G27U, GIGABYTE continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the 27-inch form factor. These displays represent a commitment to quality, ensuring a premium gaming experience that balances visual quality with responsive performance.

Availability

Experience the next level of gaming immersion with the GO27Q24G and G27U gaming monitors.

For more information and detailed specifications, please visit the official product pages:

Explore the GO27Q24G Monitor: GO27Q24G Gaming Monitor - GIGABYTE U.S.A.

Explore the G27U Monitor: G27U Gaming Monitor - GIGABYTE U.S.A.

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance hardware solutions. From award-winning monitors and graphics cards to advanced data center infrastructure, GIGABYTE remains committed to its mission of "Upgrade Your Life" through innovative technology and exceptional build quality.

Media Contact

GIGABYTE USA PR Team

City of Industry, California

[email protected]

SOURCE GIGABYTE