GIGABYTE Introduces New AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 AI-Powered Gaming Laptops with Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processors

GIGABYTE

14 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

TAIPEI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, proudly introduces the latest evolution in gaming laptops for 2024 - the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 - delivering cutting-edge performance in their signature sleek and portable package.

Powered by the all-new Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors and equipped with full-powered NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs alongside expandable DDR5 memory, the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 effortlessly handle demanding gaming and creative tasks on the go. The exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology ensures optimal performance in a super-portable chassis, while the addition of Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® technologies provides an immersive personal cinema experience.

At the core of these laptops is the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, code-named "Meteor Lake", the first powerful mobile processors integrating Intel AI Boost Engine (NPU) for extended battery life and enhanced power-efficiency. The AORUS 17, featuring NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs with up to 140W TGP, utilizes NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology to intelligently switch between graphics processors, optimizing performance and battery usage. The AORUS 17 boasts WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology, utilizing phase-change high-thermal conductivity materials and ultra-thin fan blades for efficient cooling. GIGABYTE also made the thermal fins as thin as possible, resulting in an increase in the cooling area by up to 103% while maintaining the overall compact form factor.

Users of the new laptops can revel in next-gen power through a captivating QHD display with up to an esports-grade 240Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning color depth and contrast. TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certification ensure reduced eye discomfort after extended usage. Dolby Vision® & Dolby Atmos® further elevate the experience, providing vivid imagery and immersive sound.

GIGABYTE takes mobile computing to the next level with a suite of utilities within the new AI Nexus app. The AI Boost, driven by Microsoft Azure AI, intuitively fine-tunes CPU/GPU and fan settings based on detected game profiles, seamlessly streamlining the gaming experience. Additionally, the AI Generator leverages edge AI computing power with Stable Diffusion, allowing users to experience the magic of generative AI powered by the integrated neural processing unit of Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors. The upcoming AI Power Gear will optimize power consumption, extending both battery life and overall device longevity. 

SOURCE GIGABYTE

