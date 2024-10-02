CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, launched an interactive AI-powered daily experience at Canada Computers, bringing the VS AI Street Fighting Arcade to the Greater Toronto Area. The first of three GIGABYTE Brand Day events, held at Canada Computers' Markham location, showcase GIGABYTE's vision for the future of AI in technology, allowing visitors to visualize how AI can transform everyday tasks and creative workflows.

GIGABYTE Launches Innovative AI Experiences at Canada Computers with VS AI Street Fighting Arcade and Brand Day Series

VS AI Street Fighting Arcade, powered by the Z790 AORUS ELITE X WIFI7 motherboard and GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER GAMING OC 16G graphics card, is a 1v1 interactive experience that blends AI art generation with gaming by texting prompts to generate unique AI-created images, competing against each other in a fast-paced of arcade-style. This interactive approach allows the participants to experience AI capabilities.

"Our vision at GIGABYTE is to make AI more accessible and understandable for everyone. The VS AI Street Fighting Arcade showcases the exciting possibilities of AI technology and how it can be seamlessly integrated into people's lives," said Howard Chiu, North America Marketing Director, GIGABYTE. "We're thrilled to partner with Canada Computers to offer this immersive experience to the local community."

All the participants can instantly win an exclusive prize after experiencing the VS AI Street Fighting Arcade. Moreover, designated dates of GIGABYTE Brand Day will feature the VS AI Street Fighting Arcade Tournament. The participants will have the chance to win the grand prizes, including GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card, FO27Q3 gaming monitors, and even a $5,000 CAD shopping spree at the Grand Final.

Marco Mo, Managing Director of Canada Computers, said, "We are excited to collaborate with GIGABYTE to offer our customers a unique AI experience. This event serves as an excellent platform to showcase the remarkable capabilities of AI technology and its potential to improve daily life. We warmly invite everyone to visit our Markham Unionville store and discover the exciting future of AI and interactive entertainment!"

The VS AI Street Fighting Arcade Experience now is free and open to the public, running from October 1st, 2024 to December 31st, 2024 at Canada Computers Markham location, located at 3828 Hwy 7, Markham, ON L3R 1L7, Canada. For more information, please visit https://aorus.io/GIGABYTE-VS-AI.

