GIGABYTE Named Official PC Monitor Sponsor of FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival 2026 in Anaheim

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer company, today announced its role as the Official PC Monitor Sponsor of the FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival 2026, taking place from April 24 to April 25 at Anaheim Convention Center in California, USA. As part of the sponsorship, GIGABYTE will power the event's PvP tournament stage with its MO27Q2A OLED gaming monitors, delivering an immersive and competitive gameplay experience for both players and fans.

GIGABYTE Sponsor of the FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival 2026

At the center of the showcase is the GIGABYTE MO27Q2A, the OLED gaming monitor engineered to elevate the experience of FINAL FANTASY XIV. From richly detailed environments and dramatic lighting effects to fast-paced raid mechanics and PvP encounters, the MO27Q2A enhances every aspect of gameplay with deep contrast, vibrant color accuracy, and ultra-fast 0.03ms response time. Its OLED panel brings Eorzea to life with true blacks and exceptional clarity, while 280Hz high refresh rates ensure smooth, responsive performance during intense battles, making it an ideal display for both competitive play and immersive exploration.

Beyond the MO27Q2A monitor, GIGABYTE's expanding monitor lineup continues to deliver cutting-edge display technology for gamers and creators alike. Featured models include the MO27U2 and MO32U, offering high-resolution visuals and immersive performance for both competitive and cinematic experiences, as well as the GO27Q24G, designed for smooth, responsive gameplay with high refresh rates and versatile performance in the budget friendly segmentation.

To further celebrate the partnership, GIGABYTE will be hosting a special social media giveaway in collaboration with the FINAL FANTASY XIV team, featuring 30 exclusive merchandise prizes. Fans can participate via a Gleam-powered campaign by following GIGABYTE and FINAL FANTASY XIV social channels for a chance to win. The giveaway will run from April 23 to April 30, inviting the community to engage and celebrate the event together.

With its focus on OLED innovation, high refresh rates, and gamer-centric features, GIGABYTE continues to push the boundaries of display performance, empowering players to experience their favorite titles with unmatched precision and immersion.

For more information on GIGABYTE monitors and the giveaway experience, please visit the official event page to learn more.

Media Contact:

GIGABYTE USA PR Team

City of Industry, California

[email protected]

SOURCE GIGABYTE