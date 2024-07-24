LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, is excited to announce its participation in SIGGRAPH 2024. At this premier event, GIGABYTE will showcase how its cutting-edge hardware is essential for advanced AI workflows. Attendees will experience AI scenarios powered by the latest GIGABYTE technology at the booth.

AI VR Video Upscaling and Editing Workflow

GIGABYTE to Showcase AI-Enhanced Hardware Solutions at SIGGRAPH 2024

In collaboration with Hugh Hou, a visual storyteller with over 230K subscribers on his VR filmmaking YouTube channel HughHouFilm, GIGABYTE will present an immersive 8K VR video creation demo. This station highlights the capabilities of GIGABYTE AI PC, featuring the TRX50 AERO D and GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC . Key features of this demo include:

AI-Driven Workflow: Observe an advanced AI-driven process that is transforming VR video production.

AI Video Upscaling: Experience the upscaling of lower resolution video footage to stunning 8K clarity using Topaz Video AI.

clarity using Topaz Video AI. Real-Time Video Editing: Discover the power of real-time editing and previewing of high-definition VR content in Adobe Premiere Pro, all while the video is being upscaled.

Interactive and Immersive VR Experience: Engage with an immersive VR environment that redefines visual creativity.

Generative AI Lab

Explore the power of AI-driven image generation with GIGABYTE's generative AI lab, showcased on the AORUS 17X laptop. This interactive demo allows attendees to:

Watch as Stable Diffusion and ComfyUI transform your live image based on selected models and text descriptions.

Experience the AORUS 17X drives the seamless integration of real-time visual inputs with AI-driven enhancements.

AI TOP: Train Your Own AI On Your Desk

Additionally, GIGABYTE will demonstrate the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER AI TOP 16G , introduced at COMPUTEX 2024. This graphics card provides stable and powerful AI computing, even in demanding multi-card setups or prolonged use. Backed by GIGABYTE's high-quality verification and specialized simulation tests, it delivers exceptional AI performance.

GIGABYTE's presence at SIGGRAPH 2024 underscores its commitment to AI and hardware innovation. In addition to the event, GIGABYTE partners with industry leaders like Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD to create a robust AI ecosystem, enhancing their AI technologies across multiple sectors. Leading the launch of Azure AI laptops with Microsoft, GIGABYTE also integrates hybrid AI applications like Microsoft Copilot, embedding AI services and technologies into existing platforms for an immersive AI experience.

Join us at SIGGRAPH 2024, booth# 216, to see how GIGABYTE leads in AI-driven technology for creative and professional workflows.

