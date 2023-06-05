GigaMedia Announces Amendment to One Exhibit in Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement Previously Announced on May 19, 2023

News provided by

GigaMedia

05 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

TAIPEI, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) previously released an announcement dated May 19, 2023 for Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement.  The Company made an amendment today to clarify Exhibit 99.3 to the Notice, and attached the corrected Exhibit 99.3 in its amendment announcement.

The Company inadvertently attached an incorrect version of the Exhibit 99.3 in its previous announcement on May 19, 2023, where the Critical Audit Matter Description in the Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm stated:

Critical Audit Matter Description

The Company holds investment in securities amounted to $10,321 thousand issued by a private company. The fair value of the investments is based on complex valuation methods with unobservable inputs, therefore, classified as Level 3.

Unlike the valuation of assets with readily observable market prices, therefore, more easily independently corroborated, the valuation of financial instruments classified as Level 3 is inherently subjective, and often involves the use of complex proprietary methods and unobservable inputs.

We identified the valuation of the Level 3 assets as a critical audit matter because of the complex valuation methods and unobservable inputs, including the discount of lack of marketability and volatility management uses to estimate the fair value. This requires a high degree of auditor's professional judgment and an increased extent of effort, including the involvement of our fair value specialists, when evaluating the methods and related inputs.

The correct and final Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022 filed with the U.S. SEC on April 28, 2023, includes the addition of "discount rate" in the discussion of unobservable inputs.  The correct Critical Audit Matter Description is as below (with the additional phrase identified in bold type and underlined):

Critical Audit Matter Description

The Company holds investment in securities amounted to $10,321 thousand issued by a private company. The fair value of the investments is based on complex valuation methods with unobservable inputs, therefore, classified as Level 3.

Unlike the valuation of assets with readily observable market prices, therefore, more easily independently corroborated, the valuation of financial instruments classified as Level 3 is inherently subjective, and often involves the use of complex proprietary methods and unobservable inputs.

We identified the valuation of the Level 3 assets as a critical audit matter because of the complex valuation methods and unobservable inputs, including the discount rate, discount of lack of marketability and volatility management uses to estimate the fair value. This requires a high degree of auditor's professional judgment and an increased extent of effort, including the involvement of our fair value specialists, when evaluating the methods and related inputs.

While this change is not material, GigaMedia is issuing this notice to avoid any potential confusion. The correct version of the Consolidated Financial Statements with the Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as included in the Form 20-F for 2022 previously filed with the U.S. SEC, is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.3.

About GigaMedia
Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2023 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE GigaMedia

Also from this source

NOTICE OF THE TWENTY-FOURTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

GigaMedia Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.