GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

GigaMedia

Oct 30, 2025

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its third-quarter 2025 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the third quarter of 2025, GigaMedia reported revenues of $0.92 million, with a gross profit of $0.46 million, an operating loss of $1.00 million and the net loss of $0.97 million.

The total revenues increased by 5.5% from $0.87 million last quarter, and increased 19.1% year-over-year from $0.77 million the same quarter last year, mainly due to effectively executed marketing strategies.

In the following quarter, we will be dedicating ourselves to developing products and services to address customers' needs and preferences more closely.

Third Quarter Overview

  • Revenues increased by 5.5% quarter-on-quarter to approximately $0.92 million from $0.87 million last quarter.

  • Consolidated loss from operations for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to $1.00 million, slightly increased from a loss of $0.92 million last quarter.

  • The net asset value was around $3.51 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Third Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 3Q25 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS


(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share
amounts)


3Q25



2Q25



Change
(%)



3Q25



3Q24



Change
(%)


Revenues



916




868




5.5

%



916




769




19.1

%

Gross Profit



458




477




(4.0)

%



458




372




23.1

%

Loss from Operations



(998)




(918)



NM




(998)




(1,008)



NM


Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GigaMedia



(971)




844



NM




(971)




(320)



NM


Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to
GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.09)




0.08



NM




(0.09)




(0.03)



NM


EBITDA (A)



(1,371)




423



NM




(1,371)




(810)



NM


Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



29,386




31,186




(5.8)

%



29,386




35,328




(16.8)

%

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)       EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.) 

  • Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $0.92 million, representing an increase of 5.5% compared to $0.87 million in the prior quarter, and 19.1% year-over-year from $0.77 million the same quarter last year.

  • Consolidated gross profit decreased by 4.0% quarter-on-quarter to $0.46 million from $0.48 million last quarter, but increased by 23.1% year-over-year from $0.37 million in the third quarter last year.

  • Consolidated loss from operation of the third quarter of 2025 was $1.00 million, representing a slight increase in loss from $0.92 million from last quarter.

  • Consolidated net loss of the third quarter of 2025 was $0.97 million compared to net income of $0.84 million in last quarter.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was $29.4 million.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $29.4 million as of September 30, 2025, or $2.66 per share.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of October 30, 2025. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"For the following quarter, GigaMedia will continue the strategies of internally-driven growth by improving productivity of the existing games, executing effective marketing, and pursuing a steady expansion of customer base," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

In the meantime, we will continue reviewing suitable prospects for strategic investment and acquisition targets to increase corporate growth and maximize shareholder value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the third quarter 2025 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected], and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2025 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended



Nine months ended




9/30/2025



6/30/2025



9/30/2024



9/30/2025



9/30/2024


(in US$ thousands)


unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited


Operating revenues
















Digital entertainment service revenues



916




868




769




2,642




2,214





916




868




769




2,642




2,214


Operating costs
















Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



458




391




397




1,248




1,137





458




391




397




1,248




1,137


Gross profit



458




477




372




1,394




1,077


Operating expenses
















Product development and engineering expenses



165




157




170




518




530


Selling and marketing expenses



413




360




375




1,166




1,101


General and administrative expenses



878




877




835




2,595




2,615


Other






1







1




1





1,456




1,395




1,380




4,280




4,247


Loss from operations



(998)




(918)




(1,008)




(2,886)




(3,170)


Non-operating income (expense)
















Interest income



420




436




504




1,279




1,492


Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net



(381)




1,330




182




816




(180)


Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at
fair value



2




(9)




(6)




(4)




7


Other-net



(14)




5




8




(9)




18





27




1,762




688




2,082




1,337


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income
taxes



(971)




844




(320)




(804)




(1,833)


Income tax expense
















Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of
GigaMedia



(971)




844




(320)




(804)




(1,833)


Earnings (loss) per share attributable to GigaMedia:
















Basic



(0.09)




0.08




(0.03)




(0.07)




(0.17)


Diluted



(0.09)




0.08




(0.03)




(0.07)




(0.17)


Weighted average shares outstanding:
















Basic



11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052


Diluted



11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



9/30/2025



6/30/2025



9/30/2024


(in US$ thousands)


unaudited



unaudited



unaudited


Assets










Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents



29,073




30,873




35,015


Accounts receivable - net



140




167




157


Prepaid expenses



148




235




123


Restricted cash



313




313




313


Other receivables



241




259




392


Other current assets



142




140




144


Total current assets



30,057




31,987




36,144












Investment in securities - noncurrent



9,620




8,120




6,840


Property, plant & equipment - net



97




98




102


Intangible assets - net



2




4




5


Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



56




86




179


Other assets



1,401




1,403




1,244


Total assets



41,233




41,698




44,514












Liabilities and equity










Accounts payable



44




30




27


Accrued compensation



419




314




350


Accrued expenses



873




702




912


Unearned revenue



570




614




608


Other current liabilities



323




332




691


Total current liabilities



2,229




1,992




2,588


Other liabilities



182




286




154


Total liabilities



2,411




2,278




2,742


Total equity



38,822




39,420




41,772


Total liabilities and equity



41,233




41,698




44,514


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
 RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended



Nine months ended




9/30/2025



6/30/2025



9/30/2024



9/30/2025



9/30/2024


(In US$ thousands)


unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA
















Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



(971)




844




(320)




(804)




(1,833)


Depreciation



18




13




12




44




36


Amortization



2




2




2




7




7


Interest income



(420)




(436)




(504)




(1,279)




(1,492)


Interest expense
















Income tax expense
















EBITDA



(1,371)




423




(810)




(2,032)




(3,282)


SOURCE GigaMedia

