GigaMedia Announces First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GigaMedia

May 03, 2022

TAIPEI, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

For the first quarter of 2022, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.55 million with a gross profit of $0.90 million, an operating loss of $0.83 million and the net loss of $1.10 million. Total revenues increased by 23.0% if compared to the previous quarter.

The improvement exhibited in revenues is mainly due to our efforts in promoting a licensed game amidst a long stay-home period in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, we continued fine-tuning our fast-paced remake of legacy casual games to increase players' stickiness and average revenue per user. With a healthier operating model, we believe it will bring us a steady growth and enhanced profitability in the future

While many countries around the world began easing COVID-19 restrictions, Hong Kong and Taiwan, previously with comparatively few cases, have been facing a wave of outbreak recently, and certain disruptions to our operations were resulted. "We have taken measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on our business," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

First Quarter Overview

  • Operating revenues increased by 23.0% in quarter-on-quarter comparison and 6.9% year-over-year. The increase was mainly attributable to our efforts in boosting Tales Runner, a licensed game in Hong Kong, where primary pupils have experienced a prolonged winter vacation.
  • Loss from operations decreased to $0.83 million from $1.15 million last quarter, but net loss increased slightly to $1.10 million from $0.99 million last quarter due to foreign exchange loss arising from the surge of U.S. dollar in the past quarter.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games. Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the First Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 1Q22 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share
amounts)

1Q22

4Q21

Change

(%)

1Q22

1Q21

Change

(%)

Revenues

1,546


1,257


23.0

%

1,546


1,446


6.9

%

Gross Profit

901


607


48.4

%

901


791


13.9

%

Loss from Operations

(828)


(1,152)

NM


(828)


(901)

NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia

(1,099)


(986)

NM


(1,099)


(875)

NM

Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia,
Diluted

(0.10)


(0.09)

NM


(0.10)


(0.08)

NM

EBITDA (A)

(1,154)


(1,005)

NM


(1,154)


(949)

NM

Cash, Cash Equivalent and Restricted Cash

40,534


41,762


(2.9)

%

40,534


44,446


(8.8)

%

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)       EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

First-Quarter Financial Results

  • Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 23.0% quarter-on-quarter to $1.55 million, from $1.26 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased by 6.9% year-over-year from $1.45 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to our efforts in boosting Tales Runner, a licensed game, amidst a long stay-home period in Hong Kong.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased to $0.90 million from $0.61 million in last quarter and increased by 13.9% from $0.79 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Consolidated operating expenses were $1.73 million in the first quarter of 2022, approximately comparable to prior quarter.
  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.10 million, increased from a loss of $0.99 million last quarter, and from a loss of $0.88 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the first quarter-end of 2022 amounted to $40.5 million.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $40.5 million, or approximately $3.67 per share as of March 31, 2022.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of May 3, 2022. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"Notwithstanding the disruption of the pandemic, we are making progress in developing and calibrating a robust business model for our in-house casual games," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang. "We will continue executing our strategy of internally-driven growth by cultivating customer relationships, boosting productivity of the products and improving cost structure and effective marketing."

Meanwhile, our business strategies always include expanding through mergers and acquisitions. We will keep pursuing investment opportunities that have strategic capacity to accelerate our growth and enhance shareholders' value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the first quarter 2022 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected], and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2022 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

#  #  #

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended


3/31/2022

12/31/2021



3/31/2021


unaudited

unaudited



unaudited


USD

USD



USD

Operating revenues













Digital entertainment service revenues

1,545,575


1,257,099




1,446,276

Other revenues













1,545,575


1,257,099




1,446,276

Operating costs













Cost of digital entertainment service revenues

644,369


649,791




655,757

Cost of other revenues













644,369


649,791




655,757

Gross profit

901,206


607,308




790,519

Operating expenses













Product development and engineering expenses

322,438


363,917




345,898

Selling and marketing expenses

435,205


495,573




397,033

General and administrative expenses

971,101


897,473




946,192

Other

226


2,020




2,599



1,728,970


1,758,983




1,691,722

Loss from operations

(827,764)


(1,151,675)




(901,203)

Non-operating income (expense)













Interest income

62,835


24,951




78,595

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net

(339,131)


41,038




(49,357)

Gain on disposal of investments




45,863





Other-net

4,922


53,605




(2,809)



(271,374)


165,457




26,429

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,099,138)


(986,218)




(874,774)

Income tax benefit (expense)










Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia

(1,099,138)


(986,218)




(874,774)

Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia













   Basic:

(0.10)


(0.09)




(0.08)

   Diluted:

(0.10)


(0.09)




(0.08)

Weighted average shares outstanding:













   Basic

11,052,235


11,052,235




11,052,235

   Diluted

11,052,235


11,052,235




11,052,235

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021


unaudited

audited

unaudited


USD

USD

USD

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

40,221,362


41,455,445


44,146,308

Accounts receivable - net

245,742


264,890


281,945

Prepaid expenses

728,280


400,954


393,587

Restricted cash

312,772


306,411


300,000

Other receivables

21,143


473


25,937

Other current assets

151,560


154,344


156,622

Total current assets

41,680,859


42,582,517


45,304,399













Marketable securities - noncurrent

10,322,000


10,322,000


10,000,000

Property, plant & equipment - net

79,266


87,806


38,860

Intangible assets - net

9,166


11,746


11,596

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees

299,117


35,017


108,878

Other assets

2,322,368


2,479,237


2,481,910

Total assets

54,712,776


55,518,323


57,945,643













Liabilities and equity











Accounts payable

47,916


118,343


88,009

Accrued compensation

188,353


236,316


161,287

Accrued expenses

1,436,606


1,199,039


1,083,293

Unearned revenue

890,395


880,203


949,396

Other current liabilities

820,580


782,630


740,286

Total current liabilities

3,383,850


3,216,531


3,022,271

Other liabilities

1,262,455


1,450,487


1,655,437

Total liabilities

4,646,305


4,667,018


4,677,708

Total equity

50,066,471


50,851,305


53,267,935

Total liabilities and equity

54,712,776


55,518,323


57,945,643

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations



Three months ended


3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021


unaudited

unaudited

unaudited


USD

USD

USD

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA











Net loss attributable to GigaMedia

(1,099,138)


(986,218)


(874,774)

Depreciation

5,764


3,889


1,902

Amortization

2,239


2,254


2,010

Interest income

(62,835)


(24,951)


(78,595)

Interest expense








Income tax (benefit) expense








EBITDA

(1,153,970)


(1,005,026)


(949,457)

SOURCE GigaMedia

