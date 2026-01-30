Ying-Chih Liao Appointed Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of GigaMedia

TAIPEI, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ying-Chih Liao (a.k.a. Kevin Liao) as new non-independent non-executive director, effective on January 30, 2026.

Mr. Ying-Chih Liao obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree in National Taiwan University and a Master of Laws degree in Law School of Harvard University.

Mr. Liao had been a practicing attorney in a renowned law firm for many years, specialized in international corporate finance, commercial corporate, and mergers and acquisitions. He joined Chailease Holding Co., Ltd. as corporate management in 2006, and currently serves as senior executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Chailease Holding Co., Ltd.

The Board of GigaMedia welcomes the joining of Mr. Ying-Chih Liao.

With the appointment of Mr. Liao, GigaMedia's Board is comprised of seven members with more than a majority as independent directors.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.

