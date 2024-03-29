GigaMedia Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

TAIPEI, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Highlights

For 2023, GigaMedia reported revenues of $4.3 million, with a gross profit of $2.4 million, an operating loss of $3.2 million and the net loss of $3.5 million.

The revenues decreased by 23.2% in 2023. During 2023, we terminated a non-performing game while streamlined others, and correspondingly scaled back related workforce, costs and overhead. As a result, we managed to slash operating expenditures down by approximately 10.7%. All in all, the net loss before including investment valuation adjustment was narrowed to $1.3 million, less than half of that in 2022. However, pursuant to requirements of the accounting standards, we recorded a $2.2 million valuation loss on our investments, and the net loss became $3.5 million, $0.7 million higher than 2022.

On the balance sheet side, we maintained a solid financial position with a small cash burn rate in 2023, and our cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $38.8 million at the end of 2023, slightly decreased from $39.1 million at the end of 2022.

In 2024, we will be devoted in developing AI-powered tools to enhance efficiency on renovating contents in our casual games. Besides in-house application, we will also explore potentials for the tools to become a commercialized solution of platform for publishing AI-assisted creation of products. We believe achieving sophistication in AI is very crucial in boosting our productivity and accelerate the growth of our business.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Overview

Consolidated 4Q revenues decreased by 18.8% quarter-on-quarter mainly due to seasonality, and by 21.1% year-over-year due to certain licensed games declined. Full year revenues decreased by 23.2% to $4.3 million from $5.6 million in 2022.

Loss from operations for 4Q was $0.6 million , representing a loss decrease from $0.9 million in the third quarter in 2023, as we managed to reduce the operating costs and expenses. Full year operating loss was $3.2 million , which slightly increased from $3.0 million in 2022.

The net asset value was approximately $3.87 per share as of the end of 2023.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Full Year 2023

GIGAMEDIA FY23 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

FY23



FY22



Change

(%)

Revenues



4,292





5,585





-23.2 %

Gross Profit



2,446





3,250





-24.7 %

Loss from Operations



(3,155)





(3,021)



NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(3,463)





(2,752)



NM

Net Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.31)





(0.25)



NM

EBITDA (A)



(5,218)





(3,437)



NM

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



38,783





39,107





-0.8 %

NM= Not Meaningful

























(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Consolidated revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $4.3 million , decreased from $5.6 million in the prior year. The decrease was mainly as revenues from certain licensed games declined.

for the year ended was , decreased from in the prior year. The decrease was mainly as revenues from certain licensed games declined. Consolidated loss from operations for 2023 was $3.2 million , compared to a loss of $3.0 million in the last year. The increase of loss was mainly due to the decline of revenues.

for 2023 was , compared to a loss of in the last year. The increase of loss was mainly due to the decline of revenues. Consolidated net loss for 2023 was $3.5 million , increased from $2.8 million in the prior year. Loss per share for 2023 was $0.31 per share, compared to $0.25 last year.

for 2023 was , increased from in the prior year. Loss per share for 2023 was per share, compared to last year. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the year end of 2023 amounted to $38.8 million .

For the Fourth Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 4Q23 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per

share amounts)

4Q23



3Q23



Change

(%)



4Q23



4Q22



Change

(%)

Revenues



870





1,071





-18.8 %





870





1,102





-21.1 %

Gross Profit



504





583





-13.6 %





504





626





-19.5 %

Loss from Operations



(645)





(893)



NM





(645)





(675)



NM

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to

GigaMedia



(2,082)





(507)



NM





(2,082)





347



NM

Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable

to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.19)





(0.05)



NM





(0.19)





0.03



NM

EBITDA (A)



(2,586)





(946)



NM





(2,586)





13



NM

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted

Cash



38,783





38,823





-0.1 %





38,783





39,107





-0.8 %

NM= Not Meaningful

















































(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 18.8% quarter-on-quarter from $1.1 million to $0.9 million mainly due to seasonality, and decreased by 21.1% year-over-year mainly as revenues from licensed games declined.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 18.8% quarter-on-quarter from to mainly due to seasonality, and decreased by 21.1% year-over-year mainly as revenues from licensed games declined. Consolidated loss from operations of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.6 million , compare to a loss of $0.9 million in the last quarter.

of the fourth quarter of 2023 was , compare to a loss of in the last quarter. Consolidated net loss of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.6 million , increased from a net loss of $0.9 million in the last quarter, mainly due to a valuation loss of $2.2 million in investments.

of the fourth quarter of 2023 was , increased from a net loss of in the last quarter, mainly due to a valuation loss of in investments. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to $38.8 million , almost the same if compared to the prior quarter.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $38.8 million, or approximately $3.51 per share, along with zero bank loan. Our shareholders' equity was approximately $42.8 million of as of December 31, 2023.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of March 29, 2024. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

Since late 2023, we have being taking measures to re-examine mechanisms in our legacy casual games and to reconstruct players' ecosystem. While the effect would take some time to exhibit, we believe that will lead to a healthier gross margin in the long-run for our own offerings.

Meanwhile, our business strategies always include expanding through mergers and acquisitions. "We will continue reviewing strategic opportunities that would enable us to accelerate our growth and enhance shareholders' value," stated CEO James Huang.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Unaudited results

All quarterly and certain annual results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the fourth quarter and full year 2023 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional digital entertainment products or services that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing users and attract new users, and our ability to launch digital entertainment products and services in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2023 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands of US dollars, except for earnings per share amounts)





Three months ended



Twelve months ended





31/12/2023



30/9/2023



31/12/2022



31/12/2023



31/12/2022





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



audited

Operating revenues





























Digital entertainment service revenues



870





1,071





1,102





4,292





5,585







870





1,071





1,102





4,292





5,585

Operating costs





























Cost of Digital entertainment service revenues



366





488





476





1,846





2,335







366





488





476





1,846





2,335

Gross profit



504





583





626





2,446





3,250

Operating expenses





























Product development and engineering

expenses



179





183





163





729





1,110

Selling and marketing expenses



344





441





407





1,623





1,644

General and administrative expenses and

others



626





846





731





3,242





3,515

Other



—





6





—





7





2







1,149





1,476





1,301





5,601





6,271

Loss from operations



(645)





(893)





(675)





(3,155)





(3,021)

Non-operating income (expense)





























Interest income



518





453





344





1,811





718

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net



339





(236)





414





(34)





(941)

Gain on disposal of investments



(1)





77





—





76





—

Changes in the fair value of investment in

equity securities recognized at fair value



(2,293)





86





227





(2,174)





409

Other - net



—





6





37





13





83







(1,437)





386





1,022





(308)





269

Income (loss) before income taxes



(2,082)





(507)





347





(3,463)





(2,752)

Income tax expense



—





—





—





—





—

Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders

of GigaMedia



(2,082)





(507)





347





(3,463)





(2,752)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to

GigaMedia





























Basic:



(0.19)





(0.05)





0.03





(0.31)





(0.25)

Diluted:



(0.19)





(0.05)





0.03





(0.31)





(0.25)

Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic



11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052

Diluted



11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of US dollars)





31/12/2023



30/9/2023



31/12/2022





unaudited



unaudited



audited

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



38,470





38,510





38,794

Marketable securities - current



—





—





7,950

Accounts receivable - net



227





253





199

Prepaid expenses



394





123





60

Restricted cash



313





313





313

Other receivables



2





364





374

Other current assets



141





145





136

Total current assets



39,547





39,708





47,826





















Marketable securities - noncurrent



5,036





9,433





2,371

Property, plant & equipment - net



111





116





103

Intangible assets - net



13





10





19

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



24





65





177

Other assets



1,365





1,348





1,640

Total assets



46,096





50,680





52,136





















Liabilities and equity

















Accounts payable



44





29





53

Accrued compensation



396





321





187

Accrued expenses



1,126





1,005





964

Unearned revenue



573





812





817

Other current liabilities



665





721





616

Total current liabilities



2,804





2,888





2,637

Other liabilities



495





562





893

Total liabilities



3,299





3,450





3,530

Total equity



42,797





47,230





48,606

Total liabilities and equity



46,096





50,680





52,136



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands of US dollars)





Three months ended



Twelve months ended





31/12/2023



30/9/2023



31/12/2022



31/12/2023



31/12/2022





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)

to EBITDA





























Net income (loss) attributable to

GigaMedia



(2,082)





(507)





347





(3,463)





(2,752)

Depreciation



11





11





7





44





24

Amortization



3





3





3





12





9

Interest income



(518)





(453)





(344)





(1,811)





(718)

Interest expense



—





—





—





—





—

Income tax expense



—





—





—





—





—

EBITDA



(2,586)





(946)





13





(5,218)





(3,437)



SOURCE GigaMedia