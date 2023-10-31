GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its third-quarter 2023 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the third quarter of 2023, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.07 million, with a gross profit of $0.58 million, an operating loss of $0.89 million and a net loss of $0.51 million. Total revenues increased by 4.5% and gross profit by 3.0% if compared to last quarter, while gross profit margin at 54.4% was slightly lower than 55.2% last quarter.

While this quarter saw the first post-COVID summer vacation in Taiwan and Hong Kong, where people tended to travel more and spent less time on digital entertainments, we managed to keep growth from last quarter and have the net loss reduced.

Third Quarter Overview

  • Revenues increased by 4.5% quarter-on-quarter to approximately $1.07 million from $1.03 million last quarter.
  • Consolidated loss from operations for the third quarter of 2023 amounted to $0.89 million, representing a reduction of loss from $0.92 million last quarter.
  • The net asset value was around $4.27 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Third Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 3Q23 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

3Q23

2Q23

Change
(%)

3Q23

3Q22

Change
(%)

Revenues

1,071

1,025

4.49 %

1,071

1,575

-32.00 %

Gross Profit

583

566

3.00 %

583

949

-38.57 %

Loss from Operations

(893)

(919)

NM

(893)

(674)

NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia

(507)

(562)

NM

(507)

(869)

NM

Net Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted

(0.05)

(0.05)

NM

(0.05)

(0.08)

NM

EBITDA (A)

(946)

(982)

NM

(946)

(1,106)

NM

Cash, Cash Equivalent and Restricted Cash

38,823

37,775

2.77 %

38,823

39,556

-1.85 %

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)       EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.) 
  • Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.07 million, representing an increase of 4.5% compared to $1.03 million in the prior quarter, but decreased by 32.0% year-over-year from $1.58 million the same quarter last year.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased by 3.0% quarter-on-quarter to $0.58 million from $0.57 million last quarter, but decreased by 38.6% year-over-year from $0.95 million in the third quarter last year.
  • Consolidated loss from operation of the third quarter of 2023 was $0.89 million, representing a slight decrease in loss from $0.92 million from last quarter.
  • Consolidated net loss of the third quarter of 2023 was $0.51 million compared to $0.56 million in last quarter.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter of 2023 was $38.8 million.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $38.8 million as of September 30, 2023, or $3.51 per share.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of October 31, 2023. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"While the inflation is forecast to decline steadily, consumer sentiment still appears slow to recover," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang. "But we are cautiously optimistic for the coming quarter, where we will be dedicated to reaching a broader customer base and improving our revenue generation mechanism."

In the meantime, we will continue reviewing suitable prospects for strategic investment and acquisition targets to increase corporate growth and maximize shareholder value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the third quarter 2023 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected], and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2023 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Three months ended

Nine months ended


09/30/2023

06/30/2023

09/30/2022

09/30/2023

09/30/2022


unaudited

unaudited

unaudited

unaudited

unaudited


USD

USD

USD

USD

USD

Operating revenues









Digital entertainment service revenues

1,071,363

1,025,056

1,574,971

3,421,771

4,483,833



1,071,363

1,025,056

1,574,971

3,421,771

4,483,833

Operating costs









Cost of Digital entertainment service revenues

488,665

458,667

625,992

1,480,467

1,859,268



488,665

458,667

625,992

1,480,467

1,859,268

Gross profit

582,698

566,389

948,979

1,941,304

2,624,565

Operating expenses









Product development and engineering expenses

183,682

188,457

303,838

550,331

947,241

Selling and marketing expenses

440,845

406,876

425,498

1,278,811

1,237,602

General and administrative expenses and others

845,761

890,636

892,368

2,616,052

2,783,658

Other

5,774

(101)

820

6,755

1,758



1,476,062

1,485,868

1,622,524

4,451,949

4,970,259

Loss from operations

(893,364)

(919,479)

(673,545)

(2,510,645)

(2,345,694)

Non-operating income (expense)









Interest income

453,205

435,038

245,113

1,292,793

374,523

Foreign exchange loss - net

(236,221)

(135,898)

(635,103)

(372,946)

(1,354,774)

Gain on disposal of investments

76,885





76,885

Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value

86,123

52,092

170,010

119,486

181,148

Other - net

6,336

6,659

24,785

13,103

46,056



386,328

357,891

(195,195)

1,129,321

(753,047)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(507,036)

(561,588)

(868,740)

(1,381,324)

(3,098,741)

Income tax expense









Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia

(507,036)

(561,588)

(868,740)

(1,381,324)

(3,098,741)

Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia









         Basic:

(0.05)

(0.05)

(0.08)

(0.12)

(0.28)

         Diluted:

(0.05)

(0.05)

(0.08)

(0.12)

(0.28)

Weighted average shares outstanding:









        Basic

11,052,235

11,052,235

11,052,235

11,052,235

11,052,235

        Diluted

11,052,235

11,052,235

11,052,235

11,052,235

11,052,235

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



09/30/2023

06/30/2023

09/30/2022


unaudited

unaudited

unaudited


USD

USD

USD

Assets








Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents

38,510,253


37,462,050


39,243,562

Marketable securities-current




7,950,000


8,132,000

Accounts receivable - net

252,757


187,385


193,988

Prepaid expenses

122,981


225,334


479,308

Restricted cash

312,777


312,762


312,737

Other receivables

364,671


765,741


397,454

Other current assets

144,963


118,950


142,483

Total current assets

39,708,402


47,022,222


48,901,532










Marketable securities - noncurrent

9,432,596


2,371,000


2,190,000

Property, plant & equipment - net

116,433


131,758


69,648

Intangible assets - net

9,849


13,188


4,313

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees

64,788


101,919


214,820

Other assets

1,347,570


1,510,307


1,638,755

Total assets

50,679,638


51,150,394


53,019,068










Liabilities and equity








Accounts payable

29,348


28,747


39,304

Accrued compensation

320,722


230,931


327,625

Accrued expenses

1,005,141


855,201


1,269,049

Unearned revenue

812,083


847,887


864,491

Other current liabilities

720,223


718,266


785,621

Total current liabilities

2,887,517


2,681,032


3,286,090










Other liabilities

562,396


714,650


857,277

Total liabilities

3,449,913


3,395,682


4,143,367

Total equity

47,229,725


47,754,712


48,875,701

Total liabilities and equity

50,679,638


51,150,394


53,019,068

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS









Three months ended

Nine months ended


09/30/2023

06/30/2023

09/30/2022

09/30/2023

09/30/2022


unaudited

unaudited

unaudited

unaudited

unaudited


USD

USD

USD

USD

USD

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA














Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia

(507,036)


(561,588)


(868,740)


(1,381,324)


(3,098,741)

Depreciation

10,894


11,259


5,681


32,479


16,917

Amortization

2,924


3,024


2,055


9,003


6,419

Interest income

(453,205)


(435,038)


(245,113)


(1,292,793)


(374,522)

Interest expense














Income tax (benefit) expense














EBITDA

(946,423)


(982,343)


(1,106,117)


(2,632,635)


(3,449,927)

SOURCE GigaMedia

