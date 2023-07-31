GigaMedia Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TAIPEI, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its second-quarter 2023 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the second quarter of 2023, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.03 million, with a gross profit $0.57 million, an operating loss of $0.92 million and the net loss of $0.56 million. Total revenues decreased by 22.6% if compared to the previous quarter.

The decrease in revenues was mainly as a result of seasonality, as the second quarter is usually a slower season than the first. Currently we focused on fine-tuning the operation of our casual games and customer platform for upcoming summer vacation.

Second Quarter Overview

Operating revenues decreased by approximately 22.6% quarter-on-quarter, to $1.03 million from $1.33 million in last quarter, and decreased by 24.8% year-over-year from $1.36 million the same period last year. The decrease from last quarter was mainly due to seasonality from high peak during winter vacation in the previous quarter.

from in last quarter, and decreased by 24.8% year-over-year from the same period last year. The decrease from last quarter was mainly due to seasonality from high peak during winter vacation in the previous quarter. Gross profit decreased by 28.5% to $0.57 million from $0.79 million in last quarter, and decreased by 26.9% compared to $0.77 million in the same period last year.

from in last quarter, and decreased by 26.9% compared to in the same period last year. The net asset value was $4.32 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Second Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 2Q23 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per

share amounts)

2Q23



1Q23



Change

(%)



2Q23



2Q22



Change

(%)

Revenues



1,025





1,325





-22.64 %



1,025





1,363





-24.80 % Gross Profit



566





792





-28.54 %



566





774





-26.87 % Loss from Operations



(919)





(698)



NM





(919)





(844)



NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(562)





(313)



NM





(562)





(1,131)



NM

Net Loss Per Share Attributable to

GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.05)





(0.03)



NM





(0.05)





(0.10)



NM

EBITDA (A)



(982)





(704)



NM





(982)





(1,190)



NM

Cash, Cash Equivalent and Restricted

Cash



37,775





38,119





-0.90 %



37,775





39,631





-4.68 %

















































NM= Nt Meaningful

































































































(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to

results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use

of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Second-Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 22.6% quarter-on-quarter to $1.03 million from $1.33 million in last quarter, and decreased by 24.8% year-over-year from $1.36 million the same period last year.

for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 22.6% quarter-on-quarter to from in last quarter, and decreased by 24.8% year-over-year from the same period last year. Consolidated gross profit was $0.57 million , decreased by 28.5% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 26.9% year-over-year.

was , decreased by 28.5% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 26.9% year-over-year. Consolidated loss from operation of the second quarter of 2023 was a loss of $0.92 million , comparable to the operating loss of $0.70 in the first quarter.

of the second quarter of 2023 was a loss of , comparable to the operating loss of in the first quarter. Net loss in the second quarter of 2023 was $0.56 million , increased slightly from a net loss of $0.31 million in the first quarter.

in the second quarter of 2023 was , increased slightly from a net loss of in the first quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the second quarter of 2023 amounted to $37.8 million , decreased by 0.9% from $38.1 million as of the end of the first quarter.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $37.8 million, or $3.42 per share, as of June 30, 2023.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of July 31, 2023. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"In the second half of 2023, we will dedicate ourselves to boosting the productivity of our products and services. GigaMedia will stick to the strategy of pursuing healthy growth with a lean operation while seeking for strategic expansion and new business," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

As for new business, our management continues evaluating and pursuing prospects of strategic investment targets that are with potential to expand our business and create greater shareholder value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the second quarter 2023 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] , and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2023 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

















Three months ended



Six months ended





06/30/2023



03/31/2023



06/30/2022



06/30/2023



06/30/2022





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

Operating revenues





























Digital entertainment service revenues



1,025,056





1,325,352





1,363,287





2,350,408





2,908,862







1,025,056





1,325,352





1,363,287





2,350,408





2,908,862

Operating costs





























Cost of Digital entertainment service revenues



458,667





533,136





588,907





991,803





1,233,276







458,667





533,136





588,907





991,803





1,233,276

Gross profit



566,389





792,216





774,380





1,358,605





1,675,586

Operating expenses





























Product development and engineering expenses



188,457





178,192





320,965





366,649





643,403

Selling and marketing expenses



406,876





431,089





376,899





837,965





812,104

General and administrative expenses and others



890,636





879,655





920,190





1,770,291





1,891,290

Other



(101)





1,082





712





981





938







1,485,868





1,490,018





1,618,766





2,975,886





3,347,735

Loss from operations



(919,479)





(697,802)





(844,386)





(1,617,281)





(1,672,149)

Non-operating income (expense)





























Interest income



435,038





404,550





66,576





839,588





129,410

Foreign exchange loss - net



(135,898)





(826)





(380,540)





(136,724)





(719,671)

Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value



52,092





(18,729)





11,138





33,363





11,138

Other - net



6,659





107





16,349





6,766





21,271







357,891





385,102





(286,477)





742,993





(557,852)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(561,588)





(312,700)





(1,130,863)





(874,288)





(2,230,001)

Income tax expense



—





—





—





—





—

Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(561,588)





(312,700)





(1,130,863)





(874,288)





(2,230,001)

Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia





























Basic:



(0.05)





(0.03)





(0.10)





(0.08)





(0.20)

Diluted:



(0.05)





(0.03)





(0.10)





(0.08)





(0.20)

Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic



11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235

Diluted



11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET







06/30/2023



03/31/2023



06/30/2022





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



37,462,050





37,806,540





39,317,946

Marketable securities-current



7,950,000





7,950,000





—

Accounts receivable - net



187,385





154,890





192,716

Prepaid expenses



225,334





368,322





574,021

Restricted cash



312,762





312,739





312,746

Other receivables



765,741





766,871





42,222

Other current assets



118,950





122,895





144,983

Total current assets



47,022,222





47,482,257





40,584,634





















Marketable securities - noncurrent



2,371,000





2,371,000





10,322,000

Property, plant & equipment - net



131,758





146,094





70,913

Intangible assets - net



13,188





16,537





6,718

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



101,919





140,850





249,965

Other assets



1,510,307





1,546,465





2,155,254

Total assets



51,150,394





51,703,203





53,389,484





















Liabilities and equity

















Accounts payable



28,747





78,604





31,757

Accrued compensation



230,931





133,645





268,124

Accrued expenses



855,201





878,269





1,104,625

Unearned revenue



847,887





871,981





824,361

Other current liabilities



718,266





636,631





819,888

Total current liabilities



2,681,032





2,599,130





3,048,755





















Other liabilities



714,650





793,946





1,064,777

Total liabilities



3,395,682





3,393,076





4,113,532

Total equity



47,754,712





48,310,127





49,275,952

Total liabilities and equity



51,150,394





51,703,203





53,389,484



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

















Three months ended



Six months ended





06/30/2023



03/31/2023



06/30/2022



06/30/2023



06/30/2022





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA





























Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



(561,588)





(312,700)





(1,130,863)





(874,288)





(2,230,001)

Depreciation



11,259





10,326





5,472





21,585





11,236

Amortization



3,024





3,054





2,125





6,078





4,364

Interest income



(435,038)





(404,550)





(66,577)





(839,588)





(129,409)

Interest expense



—





—





—





—





—

Income tax (benefit) expense



—





—





—





—





—

EBITDA



(982,343)





(703,870)





(1,189,843)





(1,686,213)





(2,343,810)



