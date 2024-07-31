GigaMedia Announces Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

TAIPEI, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its second-quarter 2024 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the second quarter of 2024, GigaMedia reported revenues of $0.72 million, with a gross profit $0.36 million, an operating loss of $1.05 million and the net loss of $0.61 million.

While the revenues were comparable to those in the first quarter 2024, both our gross profit and loss from operations were improved, and the net loss was slashed by $0.29 million from $0.90 million in last quarter.

Currently we focused on fine-tuning the operation of our casual games and customer platform for upcoming summer vacation.

Second Quarter Overview

Operating revenues slightly decreased by approximately 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, to $0.72 million in last quarter, and decreased by 29.7% year-over-year from $1.03 million the same period last year.

in last quarter, and decreased by 29.7% year-over-year from the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 4.0% to $0.36 million from $0.35 million in last quarter, and decreased by 36.4% compared to $0.57 million in the same period last year.

from in last quarter, and decreased by 36.4% compared to in the same period last year. The net asset value was $3.82 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Second Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 2Q24 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

2Q24



1Q24



Change

(%)



2Q24



2Q23



Change

(%)

Revenues



721





725





(0.6) %





721





1,025





(29.7) %

Gross Profit



360





346





4.0 %





360





566





(36.4

Loss from Operations



(1,048)





(1,114)



NM





(1,048)





(920)



NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(612)





(902)



NM





(612)





(562)



NM

Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.06)





(0.08)



NM





(0.06)





(0.05)



NM

EBITDA (A)



(1,116)





(1,358)



NM





(1,116)





(983)



NM

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



36,343





36,815





(1.3) %





36,343





37,775





(3.8) %



NM= Not Meaningful (A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Second-Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2024 slightly decreased by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter to $0.72 million in last quarter, and decreased by 29.7% year-over-year from $1.02 million the same period last year.

for the second quarter of 2024 slightly decreased by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter to in last quarter, and decreased by 29.7% year-over-year from the same period last year. Consolidated gross profit was $0.36 million , increased by 4.0% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 36.4% year-over-year.

was , increased by 4.0% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 36.4% year-over-year. Consolidated loss from operation of the second quarter of 2024 was a loss of $1.05 million , comparable to the operating loss of $1.11 in the first quarter.

of the second quarter of 2024 was a loss of , comparable to the operating loss of in the first quarter. Net loss in the second quarter of 2024 was $0.61 million , decreased from a net loss of $0.90 million in the first quarter.

in the second quarter of 2024 was , decreased from a net loss of in the first quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the second quarter of 2024 amounted to $36.3 million , decreased by 1.3% from $36.8 million as of the end of the first quarter.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $36.3 million, or $3.29 per share, as of June 30, 2024.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of July 31, 2024. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"In the second half of 2024, we will dedicate ourselves to boosting the productivity of our products and services. GigaMedia will stick to the strategy of pursuing healthy growth with a lean operation while seeking for strategic expansion and new business," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

As for new business, our management continues evaluating and pursuing prospects of strategic investment targets that are with potential to expand our business and create greater shareholder value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the second quarter 2024 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] , and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2024 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



Six months ended





6/30/2024



3/31/2024



6/30/2023



6/30/2024



6/30/2023





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

Operating revenues





























Digital entertainment service revenues



721





725





1,025





1,445





2,350







721





725





1,025





1,445





2,350

Operating costs





























Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



361





379





459





741





991







361





379





459





741





991

Gross profit



360





346





566





704





1,359

Operating expenses





























Product development and engineering expenses



175





185





188





360





367

Selling and marketing expenses



348





378





407





726





838

General and administrative expenses



885





896





891





1,781





1,770

Other



—





1





—





1





1







1,408





1,460





1,486





2,868





2,976

Loss from operations



(1,048)





(1,114)





(920)





(2,164)





(1,617)

Non-operating income (expense)





























Interest income



518





471





435





989





840

Foreign exchange loss - net



(87)





(276)





(136)





(362)





(137)

Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value



3





9





52





13





33

Other-net



2





8





7





10





7







436





212





358





650





743

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(612)





(902)





(562)





(1,514)





(874)

Income tax expense



—





—





—





—





—

Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(612)





(902)





(562)





(1,514)





(874)

Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia:





























Basic



(0.06)





(0.08)





(0.05)





(0.14)





(0.08)

Diluted



(0.06)





(0.08)





(0.05)





(0.14)





(0.08)

Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic



11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052

Diluted



11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





6/30/2024



3/31/2024



6/30/2023





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



36,030





36,502





37,462

Investment in securities-current



—





—





7,950

Accounts receivable - net



198





239





187

Prepaid expenses



226





374





225

Restricted cash



313





313





313

Other receivables



496





371





766

Other current assets



142





138





119

Total current assets



37,405





37,937





47,022





















Investment in securities - noncurrent



5,819





5,798





2,371

Property, plant & equipment - net



109





112





132

Intangible assets - net



8





10





13

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



215





251





102

Other assets



1,264





1,322





1,510

Total assets



44,820





45,430





51,150





















Liabilities and equity

















Accounts payable



23





23





29

Accrued compensation



250





157





231

Accrued expenses



778





784





855

Unearned revenue



565





579





848

Other current liabilities



686





688





718

Total current liabilities



2,302





2,231





2,681

Other liabilities



254





379





714

Total liabilities



2,556





2,610





3,395

Total equity



42,264





42,820





47,755

Total liabilities and equity



44,820





45,430





51,150



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended



Six months ended





6/30/2024



3/31/2024



6/30/2023



6/30/2024



6/30/2023





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA





























Net loss attributable to GigaMedia



(612)





(902)





(562)





(1,514)





(874)

Depreciation



12





12





11





24





22

Amortization



2





3





3





5





6

Interest income



(518)





(471)





(435)





(989)





(840)

Interest expense



—





—





—





—





—

Income tax expense



—





—





—





—





—

EBITDA



(1,116)





(1,358)





(983)





(2,474)





(1,686)



SOURCE GigaMedia