Gigamon Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for their Market-leading Position with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in Network Observability for Cybersecurity

Gigamon harnesses powerful network-derived intelligence and insights, enabling clients to enhance business agility, ensure cloud security, and minimize hybrid cloud cost and complexity.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the network observability for the cybersecurity industry and, based on its research, recognizes Gigamon with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. The company offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable, network-derived intelligence and insights to amplify the power of cloud, security, and observability tools. This powerful combination enables businesses to assure security and compliance governance, speed up the root cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower the operation overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructure. Gigamon gives visibility into network traffic for analysis to identify and mitigate potential risks, protecting systems against threats effectively.

Gigamon Award Logo

View the full multi-media landing page: https://best-practices.frost.com/gigamon/

Gigamon understands that different networks and systems have unique traffic patterns and vulnerabilities—there is no one-size-fits-all cybersecurity solution, and understanding this is the key to thorough network traffic analysis. The company goes beyond current security and observability approaches that rely exclusively on metrics, events, logs, and traces (MELT) data. It can extend the value of cloud, security, and observability tools with real-time network intelligence and insights derived from packets, flows, and application metadata to deliver defense-in-depth and complete performance management across any hybrid or multi-cloud infrastructure. This capability allows clients to shift to a proactive security posture by pinpointing threats and anomalies to mitigate risk exposure and expedite troubleshooting.

Georgia Edell, best practices research consultant at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Gigamon stands out as the top solution provider that offers comprehensive visibility and analysis for security solutions. Organizations leverage its capabilities to enhance their network observability and strengthen their overall cybersecurity defenses."

Gigamon differentiates itself from other observability solutions with its cybersecurity enablement capabilities. It enables other cybersecurity tools to work better and enhances customer experience. It provides more telemetry to cybersecurity tools for higher fidelity security data; enables visibility on the network, cloud, and cybersecurity teams; and reduces duplicate traffic to cybersecurity tools for reduced size and capacity requirements. It has earned the trust of over 4,300 customers globally, including 86 Fortune 100 companies, 10 of the top 10 federal agencies, 8 of the top 10 leading healthcare providers, 9 of the top 10 top mobile network operators, and 7 of the top 10 major global banks. This impressive track record established Gigamon as the preferred choice for the most demanding enterprises worldwide, giving it a competitive edge.

"Gigamon is the market leader in deep observability with over 140 patents, providing greater visibility, assured security, and compliance governance through its deep observability pipeline offering," added Edell. For its outstanding commitment to collaboration, innovation, and customer centricity, and strong overall performance, Gigamon earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the deep network observability for the cybersecurity industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of observability tools. This powerful combination helps enable IT organizations to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructure. The result: modern enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.gigamon.com.

Gigamon Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan