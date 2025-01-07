GigaOm Radar Names Hitachi Vantara a Leader and Outperformer in Primary Storage for Virtual Storage Platform One

Industry recognition highlights Hitachi Vantara's continued leadership and innovation in primary storage, delivering exceptional cloud integration, ransomware protection and enterprise performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the latest GigaOm Radar Report for Primary Storage for its Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) hybrid cloud data platform. The report evaluated 21 vendors and their capabilities to address the evolving demands of primary storage across traditional applications, hybrid cloud environments, AI/ML workloads and edge computing.

For more information about the GigaOm Radar for Primary Storage, visit.

https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/gigaom-radar-2024

The GigaOm Radar Report for Primary Storage is a comprehensive evaluation of primary storage solutions, providing insights into the leading vendors based on technical capabilities, innovation, and business value. This year's report highlights the maturity of the primary storage market, with vendors offering advanced features such as AI-driven analytics, ransomware protection, and seamless cloud integration. The report also emphasizes the importance of enterprise-grade functionality in both traditional and software-defined storage options. For this year's evaluation, the report focused on solutions that provide enterprise-grade primary storage functionality, including both traditional storage arrays and software-defined storage options

Featured in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant, VSP One was singled out for its robust performance, cloud integration, and data protection capabilities, achieving the highest maximum scores (5/5) in the following categories:

NVMe-oF: Providing innovative support for modern networking, including Nonvolatile Memory Express over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) with both FC and TCP, enabling high-performance applications through flexible and scalable storage network architectures.

Providing innovative support for modern networking, including Nonvolatile Memory Express over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) with both FC and TCP, enabling high-performance applications through flexible and scalable storage network architectures. Cloud Integration: Enabling comprehensive and seamless hybrid cloud capabilities, including replication, automated tiering, and virtual appliances, ensuring adaptability for diverse environments.

Enabling comprehensive and seamless hybrid cloud capabilities, including replication, automated tiering, and virtual appliances, ensuring adaptability for diverse environments. Ransomware Protection: Delivering robust, data storage-level defenses, including storage immutability, air-gapping, and proactive detection, addressing critical cybersecurity needs.

"The primary storage market has dramatically evolved over the last 12 months, as developments in AI, ransomware, and seamless cloud integration have pushed the pace of change," said Whit Walters, Field CTO and Analyst, GigaOm. "To be recognized as a leader requires a company to demonstrate a strong ability to deliver across these areas, and Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One platform embodies their commitment to addressing the critical storage needs of modern enterprises. Their focus on innovation and strong roadmap for the coming year highlights the company's capacity to deliver the adaptability required in today's rapidly evolving IT landscape."

Meeting Enterprise Storage Demands

The GigaOm Radar report emphasizes the growing importance of primary storage as organizations face challenges managing data growth, ransomware threats and AI/ML integration. A recent survey found the rapid adoption of AI across industries has led to a dramatic increase in the amount of data storage that businesses require, with data storage needs expected to increase 122% in the U.S. by 2026. At the same time, many businesses are concerned about the security and resiliency of their infrastructure, as more than half of U.S. respondents (54%) cited security of data storage as the highest area of concern with their infrastructure, while 74% acknowledge that a significant data loss would be catastrophic to their operations.

The GigaOm report highlights how Virtual Storage Platform One stands out for its strong data protection and its ability to support diverse workloads—from traditional applications to modern cloud-native and edge-to-core environments—providing unmatched scalability, performance, and resiliency. With flexible licensing models, non-disruptive upgrades, and a strong roadmap for innovation, Virtual Storage Platform One is positioned as a forward-thinking data platform for enterprises prioritizing sustainability, cost efficiency, and data security.

"This recognition from GigaOm is a testament to the resiliency, performance, scalability and cybersecurity protection capabilities that we provide and that our customers require," said Octavian Tanase, Chief Product Officer at Hitachi Vantara. "VSP One represents our commitment to delivering innovative, customer-focused storage solutions that address the complex challenges of today's data-driven world. By integrating advanced technologies like NVMe-oF and comprehensive ransomware protection, we empower our clients to achieve greater agility and resilience in their IT operations."

This latest recognition adds to the strong performance portfolio for Hitachi Vantara reflecting its industry leadership in infrastructure, data management, security and sustainability. VSP One was also recently recognized by ENERGY STAR® ,which ranked the data platform in the top three best storage solutions for performance in energy. This aligns with the GigaOm radar report, which highlights sustainability as a strategic imperative. Organizations increasingly evaluate storage solutions based on power efficiency, environmental impact, and overall carbon footprint, not just for ESG compliance but for direct bottom-line benefits. This recognition further solidifies Hitachi Vantara's position as a leader in the competitive data storage market.

For more information about Virtual Storage Platform One and its suite of solutions, please visit https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/storage-platforms/data-platform.

Additional Resources

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara