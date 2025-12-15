GigaOm Radar Recognizes Hitachi Vantara as a Leader and Outperformer in Primary Storage for Second Consecutive Year

Industry recognition highlights Hitachi Vantara's ability to drive innovation in primary storage,

spotlighting elite cyber resilience and data protection capabilities, as well as unified

management via VSP 360, AI enablement and cloud integration

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the latest GigaOm Radar report for Primary Storage for its Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) hybrid cloud data platform. This marks the second consecutive year that Hitachi Vantara has been recognized as a Leader and Outperformer for VSP One. The report evaluated 19 vendors and their capabilities to address the evolving demands of primary storage across traditional applications, hybrid cloud environments, AI/ML workloads and edge computing.

For more information about the GigaOm Radar for Primary Storage, visit:

www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/gated-forms/gigaom-radar-for-primary-storage-2025.

The GigaOm Radar report for Primary Storage is a comprehensive evaluation of primary storage solutions, providing insights into the leading vendors and solutions. This year's report takes on outsized importance as AI is not only driving rapid growth in data creation and straining storage systems but also enabling more advanced cyberattacks. Research has found that the number of reported AI-enabled cyberattacks has risen 47% globally in 2025, and 68% of cyber threat analysts reported that AI-generated phishing attempts are harder to detect in 2025 than ever before. As GigaOm notes, from a C-suite perspective, modernizing primary storage is no longer just an infrastructure refresh, it is a core business decision. The right platform mitigates significant risk by providing the last line of defense against cyberattacks with features like immutable snapshots and rapid recovery. It also acts as a catalyst for innovation, providing the scalable, low-latency performance needed for data-intensive analytics and AI model training.

Featured in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant, VSP One was singled out for its robust performance, cloud integration and data protection capabilities, notably:

Ransomware Protection: Delivering robust, data storage-level defenses, including storage immutability, as well as 100% data availability and cyber resilience guarantees, VSP One enables clean data recovery in seconds for companies victimized by a ransomware attack. This provides customers with robust protection and faster, more reliable recovery capabilities compared to traditional backup methodologies.

Delivering robust, data storage-level defenses, including storage immutability, as well as 100% data availability and cyber resilience guarantees, VSP One enables clean data recovery in seconds for companies victimized by a ransomware attack. This provides customers with robust protection and faster, more reliable recovery capabilities compared to traditional backup methodologies. Advanced API and Automation Tools: Built with a comprehensive API-first approach, VSP One enables full automation of management functions through the VSP 360 unified management solution. VSP 360 features AIOps-powered analytics and observability, as well as simple installation, guided workflows and mobile access.

Built with a comprehensive API-first approach, VSP One enables full automation of management functions through the VSP 360 unified management solution. VSP 360 features AIOps-powered analytics and observability, as well as simple installation, guided workflows and mobile access. Kubernetes Integration: Utilizing a suite of tools, Hitachi Vantara offers seamless integration with Kubernetes, allowing DevOps teams to manage storage as a native part of their application deployment process. This enables the full automation of persistent volume provisioning and data management tasks, accelerating cloud-native deployment.

"The primary storage market has rapidly evolved as organizations work to support a wide range of traditional and modern workloads," said Whit Walters, field CTO at GigaOm. "Hitachi Vantara's VSP One platform exemplifies this strategy by delivering a single, resilient platform that can span edge, core and cloud deployments to support workloads from traditional mainframe and business applications to modern, AI-driven use cases. At the same time, the company is maintaining an emphasis on innovation, with an aggressive roadmap focused on expanding data services, enhancing hybrid cloud integration and preparing for the future demands of AI-driven workloads."

Meeting Enterprise Storage Demands

This year's GigaOm report reflects a new approach to vendor evaluation. While previous reports were separated for large enterprises and mid-size businesses, this year's report consolidates those into a single, comprehensive evaluation, given that today's solutions must be able to scale to meet a broad range of enterprise needs. The GigaOm report highlights how VSP One stands out for its strong data protection and its ability to support diverse workloads, including its efforts to provide its SDS offering across the AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure marketplaces.

"This recognition from GigaOm validates our efforts to build modern data infrastructure that delivers the performance, scalability and cybersecurity protection capabilities that the AI era demands," said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer at Hitachi Vantara. "Cyberattacks are a constantly evolving threat. By providing eight nines of availability, coupled with Hitachi's Cyber Resilience Guarantee, we can offer near-zero data loss and rapid recovery, giving customers greater resilience in their IT operations."

With flexible licensing models, non-disruptive upgrades and a strong roadmap for innovation – including the recent launch of VSP One Block High End, a next-generation, all-flash NVMe block storage solution designed to address the demands of most mission-critical business and growing AI workloads – VSP One represents a forward-thinking data platform for enterprises prioritizing sustainability, cost efficiency and data security. And, as AI drives increased data growth, VSP One's value is further enhanced by Hitachi EverFlex, a flexible consumption model that offers pay-as-you-go and subscription options for greater financial agility.

This latest placement adds to Hitachi Vantara's growing lineup of industry-validated recognition for leadership in infrastructure, data management, security and sustainability. CRN recently named VSP One as the 2025 Storage Product of the Year in the Cloud-Storage category. The company also won the Sustainable Technology Award at the 2025 Global Tech and AI Awards for VSP One Block, based on its ability to deliver a 30% to 40% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to traditional systems. VSP One was also recognized by ENERGY STAR®, which ranked the data platform as the top storage solution for performance in energy efficiency in its category.

For more information about Virtual Storage Platform One and its suite of solutions, please visit https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/storage-platforms/data-platform.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

