GigaOm Radar Report Names Commvault an "Outperformer" for Kubernetes Data Protection

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, announced that GigaOm has named the company an "outperformer" in its most recent report, "GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection." The report takes a comprehensive view of the data protection for Kubernetes market, as businesses are accelerating their hybrid cloud journey with enterprise adoption of containers.

This report recognizes the simplicity with which customers can store, protect, and migrate containers in hybrid and multi-cloud environments with Commvault's Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform and Commvault Complete Data Protection, citing Commvault's strengths as "an easy-to-use and familiar environment to operate, helping the user to consolidate all backup operations on a single platform." Earlier this week, Commvault further simplified data protection for Kubernetes with its new Metallic VM and Kubernetes Backup, a cloud-delivered BaaS solution to protect Kubernetes applications.

"Commvault is demonstrating a strong commitment to Kubernetes and its operational models while continuing its robust support for traditional platforms and operations. And with the new Metallic additions this week, Commvault can now deliver the simplicity of SaaS in protecting Kubernetes applications, on-prem or in the cloud. At the end of the day, Commvault is a market leader for enterprise data protection," said Enrico Signoretti, Research Analyst, GigaOm.

"We're thrilled that Commvault has been recognized as an 'outperformer' in data protection for Kubernetes," said Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic. "With our newly introduced Metallic VM and Kubernetes Backup, we have further transformed data protection for Kubernetes so our customers now have the easy button to protect their Kubernetes applications, while accelerating DevOps agility."

