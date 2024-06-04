GigaStar Announces a $1M Fundraising Milestone

The ClearValue Tax YouTube channel's third offering sold out, raising its maximum funding goal of $1.09M from ~1,087 investors.

CHICAGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaStar , a startup bringing Creators and Investors together, has reached its first major milestone. On its platform, GigaStar Market, a single YouTube channel offering successfully raised over $1 million by issuing revenue-share securities, represented digitally by 1,625 Channel Revenue Tokens (CRTs).

Through GigaStar Market, its primary marketplace, GigaStar provides YouTube Creators with a streamlined way to raise capital by monetizing potential future revenue through a securities offering structured for investors who understand the terms and risks, including the risk of loss.

In an offering that opened May 7th and closed May 28th, Brian Kim, owner of the ClearValue Tax YouTube channel, offered investors 20% of his channel's future AdSense revenue. In total, the channel has raised $1.87M from ~3,147 investors across 3 GigaStar Market offerings, with the 3rd offering raising over $1M.

"I want to thank everyone who has participated in my GigaStar offerings," said Brian Kim. "Now, I have thousands of investors joining my journey, and supporting my mission to spread financial education and financial literacy."

"We're committed to connecting a new generation of entrepreneurs like Brian Kim with thousands of strategic investors," said GigaStar CEO, Hazem Dawani. "Our mission to fuel human creativity has been validated and we believe our secondary market trading platform, which is targeted to launch by the end of 2024, will revolutionize how investors can participate in the Creator Economy."

GigaStar Market , an SEC-registered funding portal, operates under Reg CF and has launched 13 YouTube channel offerings, raising over $2.4M for Creators to date on the platform with more than 15,500 investor accounts. Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

Learn more at https://gigastarmarket.io .

About GigaStar

GigaStar fuels human creativity by bringing Creators and Investors together. GigaStar provides Creators with an intuitive platform to raise capital from investors who gain exposure to the Creator Economy while joining a Creator's journey. Learn more at gigastar.io .

Creator Networks, Inc., (dba GigaStar) is the Parent Company of GigaStar Portal, LLC (dba GigaStar Market). GigaStar Market is an SEC-registered funding portal and a member of FINRA offering securities under Reg CF. Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment. The past performance of an offering, security, or channel is not a guarantee of future results.

