GigaStar Reaches $1 Million Milestone in Creator Revenue Distributed to Investors

Signaling the rise of Creator revenue streams as investable assets, GigaStar surpasses $1 million in YouTube revenue distributed to investors

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaStar , the startup bringing Creators and Investors together, announced that GigaStar Market platform investors have now received over $1 million in YouTube revenue, confirming market acceptance of investing through GigaStar and in YouTube Creators as a real investable asset class.*

Out of the estimated $480 billion Creator Economy, YouTube generated $36.1 billion in ad revenue in 2024 and is projected to generate $45.6 billion in 2025. The GigaStar team believes the investor opportunity in this growing market is both significant and accelerating.

GigaStar transforms YouTube channel earnings into investable digital assets by securitizing future revenue streams. The company provides transparent performance data for each offering, including return on investment (ROI). While past results never guarantee future outcomes, investors can review historical performance here – it speaks for itself.

"We believe GigaStar is providing investors with a unique opportunity to access the Creator Economy outside of the traditional public stock market," said CEO Hazem Dawani. "As we continue building our financial ecosystem for the Creator Economy, this milestone proves that our model isn't just working, it's maturing into a recognized market sector."

*Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future success.

On the GigaStar Market platform, investors buy Channel Revenue Tokens (CRTs) – digital representations of the securities offering tied to a YouTube channel's potential future revenue. As the channel earns ad revenue, investors receive a percentage of the monthly revenue, which is automatically distributed via blockchain smart contracts through GigaStar Technologies.

On average, over the last 30 GigaStar Market offerings, existing investors have accounted for 48% of the participants in each offering – a strong sign of demand-driven repeat participation.

This milestone follows the company's recently announced partnership with YouTube, reinforcing its alignment with the platform that drives the largest share of Creator revenue. GigaStar plans to launch its secondary market in the first quarter of 2026**.

**Securities purchased in GigaStar Market must be held for 12 months before trading in the secondary market. There is no guarantee of an active or liquid secondary market, and investments are subject to market risk and will fluctuate in value.

About GigaStar

GigaStar fuels human creativity by bringing Creators and Investors together. GigaStar provides Creators with an intuitive platform to raise capital from thousands of Investors who share in the channel's potential future YouTube revenue while supporting a Creator's journey. Learn more at gigastar.io .

Creator Networks, Inc., (dba GigaStar) is the Parent Company of GigaStar Portal, LLC (dba GigaStar Market), GigaStar Technologies (dba GigaStar Portfolio), and GigaStar Securities LLC. GigaStar Market is an SEC-registered crowdfunding portal and a member of FINRA offering securities under Reg CF. GigaStar Securities is an SEC-registered Broker-Dealer, member of FINRA & SIPC, and SEC-registered Alternative Trading System ("ATS"), which is a trading system that matches orders for buyers and sellers of securities.

Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment. The past performance of an offering, security, or channel is not a guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee of an active secondary market for any specific security. The content herein does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy security(ies).

SOURCE GigaStar