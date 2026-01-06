GigaStar Appoints Ex-Songfinch Founder & Media Entrepreneur Scott Kitun as Chief Business Officer

Kitun is a serial entrepreneur, operator, and investor with a track record of building and scaling innovative companies across media, technology, and private markets.

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaStar , a startup bringing YouTube Creators and Investors together, announced that serial media company entrepreneur Scott Kitun has joined the team as Chief Business Officer. He will lead the strategic growth of GigaStar's primary market and support the company's secondary market launch, planned for March 16, 2026*.

Kitun co-founded Songfinch , a music-Creator platform that ranked as the #1 U.S. consumer tech company on the Inc. 5000 list in 2023, as it surpassed $100M in lifetime sales and paid ~$50M to artists, and raised capital from titans of music and venture capital, including the late Quincy Jones, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Goodwater Capital, Corazon, and Valor Equity.

"GigaStar is a unique opportunity for me, and its mission to expand capital access for Creators aligns with the work I've done throughout my career," said Kitun. "Many on the team have built companies together under CEO Hazem Dawani, whom I respect—and I'm excited to join and push the company forward."

Before Songfinch, Kitun built and exited multiple media companies, including Technori . He is also an investor in 15 startups, including several unicorns, and has been an investor and advisor to Republic and Kingscrowd , where he helped bring the Hamilton Lane Private Infrastructure Fund to market.

He also created and hosted the first live radio show to enable audience members to invest directly in startups via Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) and Regulation A+ (Reg A+) offerings, resulting in over $50 million invested across 100+ companies.

Kitun's proven track record will help GigaStar expand Creator access to capital while opening up Creator Economy opportunities for investors through a full investor ecosystem.

