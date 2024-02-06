GigaStar Secures $3M in Additional Funding to Bolster a New Asset Class in the Creator Economy

The latest $3M funding round brings GigaStar's total funding to $7.8M since May 2022, a notable achievement in a shifting VC environment.

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaStar, a startup that fuels human creativity, has announced the completion of an additional $3M investment round. GigaStar provides YouTube Creators with a streamlined way to raise capital by monetizing potential future revenue.

The funding will enable the firm to accelerate efforts to scale GigaStar Market (its current primary market platform), attain its broker-dealer registration, and develop its secondary market, which is anticipated to launch by the end of 2024. Additionally, it will allow GigaStar to establish partnerships that will give Creators access to thousands of strategic investors in a regulated public offering process.

"YouTube Creators deserve access to funding and strategic investors, just as traditional entrepreneurs do. GigaStar Market is the only investment platform focused on providing accredited and non-accredited investors access to the fast-growing $250B Creator Economy via unique revenue-sharing securities," said GigaStar CEO, Hazem Dawani. "Our ability to raise funding in this environment at a higher valuation than the previous round is another testimony of the validity of our business model and market potential."

This latest investment round included participation from existing and new strategic investors. GigaStar investors currently include DV Crypto VC, Tomsic Holdings, Nameless Ventures, Belvedere Strategic Capital, and Metropolitan Capital Bank.

This news follows GigaStar's recent announcement that ex-Robinhood serial entrepreneur Victor Glava was appointed Chief Technology Officer.

GigaStar Market, an SEC-registered funding portal, operates under Reg CF and has launched seven YouTube channel offerings so far, raising $1.2M+ on the platform with over 12,000 investor accounts.

About GigaStar

GigaStar fuels human creativity by empowering Creators and Investors to grow together. Through GigaStar Market, Creators monetize potential future revenue by accessing thousands of strategic Investors in a streamlined platform. Creators can build an army of promoters while Investors gain access to the Creator Economy to share YouTube revenue with Creators, enjoy an alternative investment, and join an exclusive club. Website: https://gigastar.io.

Creator Networks, Inc., (dba GigaStar) is the Parent Company of GigaStar Portal, LLC (dba GigaStar Market). GigaStar Market is an SEC-registered funding portal and a member of FINRA offering securities under Reg CF. Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including risk of loss of entire investment.

