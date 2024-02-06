GigaStar Secures $3M in Additional Funding to Bolster a New Asset Class in the Creator Economy

News provided by

GigaStar

06 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

The latest $3M funding round brings GigaStar's total funding to $7.8M since May 2022, a notable achievement in a shifting VC environment.

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaStar, a startup that fuels human creativity, has announced the completion of an additional $3M investment round. GigaStar provides YouTube Creators with a streamlined way to raise capital by monetizing potential future revenue.

The funding will enable the firm to accelerate efforts to scale GigaStar Market (its current primary market platform), attain its broker-dealer registration, and develop its secondary market, which is anticipated to launch by the end of 2024. Additionally, it will allow GigaStar to establish partnerships that will give Creators access to thousands of strategic investors in a regulated public offering process.

"YouTube Creators deserve access to funding and strategic investors, just as traditional entrepreneurs do. GigaStar Market is the only investment platform focused on providing accredited and non-accredited investors access to the fast-growing $250B Creator Economy via unique revenue-sharing securities," said GigaStar CEO, Hazem Dawani. "Our ability to raise funding in this environment at a higher valuation than the previous round is another testimony of the validity of our business model and market potential."

This latest investment round included participation from existing and new strategic investors. GigaStar investors currently include DV Crypto VC, Tomsic Holdings, Nameless Ventures, Belvedere Strategic Capital, and Metropolitan Capital Bank.

This news follows GigaStar's recent announcement that ex-Robinhood serial entrepreneur Victor Glava was appointed Chief Technology Officer.

GigaStar Market, an SEC-registered funding portal, operates under Reg CF and has launched seven YouTube channel offerings so far, raising $1.2M+ on the platform with over 12,000 investor accounts.

About GigaStar

GigaStar fuels human creativity by empowering Creators and Investors to grow together. Through GigaStar Market, Creators monetize potential future revenue by accessing thousands of strategic Investors in a streamlined platform. Creators can build an army of promoters while Investors gain access to the Creator Economy to share YouTube revenue with Creators, enjoy an alternative investment, and join an exclusive club. Website: https://gigastar.io.

Creator Networks, Inc., (dba GigaStar) is the Parent Company of GigaStar Portal, LLC (dba GigaStar Market). GigaStar Market is an SEC-registered funding portal and a member of FINRA offering securities under Reg CF. Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including risk of loss of entire investment.

Contact: 
Sarah McNabb 
[email protected]

SOURCE GigaStar

Also from this source

GigaStar Appoints Ex-Robinhood Serial Entrepreneur Victor Glava as Chief Technology Officer

GigaStar, a startup bringing YouTube Creators and Investors together, announced that financial technology veteran, Victor Glava, has joined the team...

GigaStar Appoints Ex-Robinhood Serial Entrepreneur Victor Glava as Chief Technology Officer

GigaStar, a startup bringing YouTube Creators and Investors together, announced that financial technology veteran, Victor Glava, has joined the team...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Venture Capital

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.