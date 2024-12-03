GigaStar Unveils DropStars Program, Announces Inaugural YouTube Creator Advisory Board Members

YouTubers Brian Kim and Tony Gaskins are first to join GigaStar's Creator Advisory Board

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaStar , a startup bringing Creators and Investors together, has announced the launch of its exclusive DropStars Program, welcoming its first two Creator Advisory Board members: YouTube Creators Brian Kim of ClearValue Tax and Tony Gaskins .

GigaStar's DropStars Program is an invite-only initiative for top YouTube Creators who align with GigaStar's values and vision to fuel human creativity. Invited members who meet high standards in content quality, engagement, revenue, and growth receive an advisory role and equity in GigaStar.

Brian and Tony each successfully closed revenue-share offerings ("drops") through GigaStar Market ; Brian raised $1.87M from ~3,147 investors across 3 fully sold-out drops, and in his first drop, Tony gained 769 investors to reach his $500K maximum funding goal.*

"We welcome Brian and Tony as the first Creators to join our DropStars Program," said GigaStar CEO, Hazem Dawani. "We're continuing to actively seek YouTubers from different genres who share our vision and exhibit leadership skills to help more Creators reach their full potential."

"I'm thrilled to join GigaStar's DropStars Program, to support GigaStar and assist in guiding more YouTube Creators to help maximize their potential," said Tony Gaskins. "I believe GigaStar's unique business model is set to make a major impact on the Creator Economy."

GigaStar Market , an SEC-registered funding portal, has launched 22 YouTube channel offerings, raising $3.4M for YouTube Creators with 18,500+ investor accounts opened on its platform.

*Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

About GigaStar

GigaStar fuels human creativity by bringing Creators and Investors together. GigaStar provides Creators with an intuitive platform to raise capital from investors who gain exposure to the Creator Economy while joining a Creator's journey. Learn more at gigastar.io .

Creator Networks, Inc., (dba GigaStar) is the Parent Company of GigaStar Portal, LLC (dba GigaStar Market). GigaStar Market is an SEC-registered funding portal and a member of FINRA offering securities under Reg CF. Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment. The past performance of an offering, security, or channel is not a guarantee of future results. The content herein does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy security(ies).

