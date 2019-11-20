Gigi - The Area's Premier Women's Fashion and Bridal Boutique Celebrates 60 Years in Business with a Move to Milwaukee's Fashionable Walker's Point Neighborhood

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Milwaukee area's premier women's fashion and bridal boutique (formerly known as Gigi of Mequon), opened the doors to their brand-new Walker's Point location at 234 W. Florida St., Milwaukee, and is now officially known as Gigi MKE.

"We are so excited to welcome our guests into this amazing space and to have them experience the level of personal service we provide" said the boutique's founder, Bev Berson.

Bridal Salon Experience

The beautiful new Gigi MKE boutique is now open in Walker's Point at 234 W. Florida St.

Gigi MKE specializes in salon-style bridal fittings, where the bride-to-be is pampered with personal service. Gowns matching her taste and style are hand-selected and presented by a stylist, rather than the bride herself searching through crowded racks of dresses. Once the perfect gown is chosen, all necessary alterations are performed in-house by a talented Gigi MKE seamstress.

"From the time a bride selects her perfect dress to the final fitting, her gown never leaves our care" said Bev. "We handle everything down to the very last detail right here."

Women's Designer Fashion

Milwaukee-area women searching for sophisticated formal wear or the latest styles of casual clothing from top designers like Naeem Khan and Veronica Beard will be impressed with the unique and hard-to-find selection at Gigi MKE. Some of the pieces found here are not available anywhere else in the state. The boutique also features a curated selection of designer handbags and jewelry to compliment any stylish new outfit.

Holiday Party and Grand Opening Event

A holiday-themed grand opening party for the boutique is planned for December 12, 2019. More details will be posted on the gigimke.com website and on the Gigi MKE social media profiles.

About Gigi MKE

Founded in 1959 as Gigi Bridal Shop, Gigi MKE is one of the Milwaukee area's original and best-known women's fashion and bridal boutiques.

Gigi MKE is a proud sponsor of the annual Women for MACC Couture for a Cure charity fashion show, a fundraiser for the MACC Fund®, supporting research to fight childhood cancer and related blood disorders.

