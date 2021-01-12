GigSmart Debuts More Hiring Options Due to Shifts in Gig Economy

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSmart, the staffing company that connects businesses looking for talent with individuals looking for work through the Get Workers and Get Gigs apps, announced expanded functionality to allow businesses to post and advertise their part-time and full-time positions to a user base of nearly 300,000 active job seekers.

After analyzing internal data from its apps over the last quarter of 2020, GigSmart observed the following:

The number of hourly Shift Gigs completed from October 2020 to December 2020 increased by 39%.

to increased by 39%. The top three industries that hired in Q4 were warehouse (up 381%), delivery services (up 386%), and cleaning (114%).

As a result of the increased overall growth, the number of hourly shift workers converted to full-time employees increased 167%, confirming the desire to retain top talent once identified.

Launched in November of 2018, GigSmart's Get Workers staffing platform has successfully connected a rapidly growing number of job seekers to temporary opportunities at businesses operating in all industries. As more organizations used Get Workers to convert their temporary hires to permanent employees, the need for adding support for permanent hires within the Get Workers platform became evident.

Now, in addition to sourcing workers for hourly Shift Gigs, business users can post Full/Part-Time Positions on the GigSmart Job Board. GigSmart launched the Job Board to help businesses combat labor shortages and to aid workers on their paths to connect to local work opportunities. With the Job Board, GigSmart's ability to connect job seekers with their next role and employers with qualified candidates to power their workforces will grow exponentially as the gig economy continues to grow.

"U.S. employers continue to face talent shortages and struggle to fill open positions," said Rich Oakes, President of GigSmart. "With unemployment at record high levels, our mission of helping people get jobs has never felt more important. In addition to finding and hiring temporary labor, now businesses can source workers for their open permanent positions, giving users one platform to connect with local workers for any role in any industry."

Full/Part-Time Position posting plans start at $20 and enable Get Workers business users to:

Promote their open roles to thousands of active job seekers on the GigSmart Job Board.

Route quality applicants to their company's hiring website or a specified email address.

Measure and track their job post performance.

Boost posts to notify all Get Gigs users within a 75-mile radius of the posting address.

While applicants for those roles are being sourced, Get Workers users can utilize Shift Gigs to find, hire, and manage hourly workers to fill vacant positions immediately.

"As uncertainty around COVID continues to impact the American economy, we predict more companies will turn to flex labor solutions," continued Oakes. "Those who hire a diverse mix of W2 employees, 1099 contractors, and third-party solutions will be most successful."

To hire a worker, visit the GigSmart website at gigsmart.com or download the Get Workers app for iOS or Android. To become a worker, download the Get Gigs app for iOS or Android.

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a staffing company focused on providing modern solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy. GigSmart's apps, Get Workers and Get Gigs, connect businesses and residential users looking for labor with local workers. The apps are available in all 50 states serving industries including construction, manufacturing, food service, delivery services, transportation, retail, customer service, and professional services.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jenay Sellers

[email protected]

720.828.7720

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE GigSmart