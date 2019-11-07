GigSmart Encourages Veteran Hiring on Veterans Day

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSmart, an alternative staffing solution connecting businesses with temporary workers, encourages hiring veterans this Veterans Day.

On Monday, Nov. 11, businesses hiring veteran workers on the GigSmart Get Workers platform will have their Gig fees waived. To find and apply for available work, veterans need to download the free GigSmart Get Gigs mobile app and include their relevant military experience in their Worker profile.

"By waiving Gig fees for veterans on Veterans Day, we hope businesses choose to hire veteran workers, helping them find available work matched to their unique skill sets," says Rich Oakes, President of GigSmart.

According to research conducted by Navy Federal Credit Union, the top 10 career paths for veterans include retail, manufacturing, and transportation/warehousing. These three industries also match top Gigs and Gig Skills available within the GigSmart platform.

In addition, recent LinkedIn research states veterans have higher retention rates, education, and experience over non-veterans. As such, employers can benefit from hiring and utilizing veterans. "Hiring misconceptions leave our veterans underutilized. At GigSmart, we want to provide a means for veterans to pick up temporary Gigs while maintaining flexibility in their schedule or as a potential path to longer-term employment," says Oakes.

Available across 19 major U.S. markets, GigSmart's two hiring apps are growing its business and worker pool significantly month-over-month. The GigSmart Get Workers hiring app provides businesses access to local, skills-based workers who can be hired on the fly at low costs with no lead time. The GigSmart Get Gigs app provides individuals access to local, on-demand Gigs available across nearly every industry. Both apps are available today to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

To download GigSmart's alternative staffing apps or to learn more about GigSmart, visit www.gigsmart.com.

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a software development company focused on providing modern solutions to meet the needs of the growing gig economy. GigSmart's platform provides on-demand staffing solutions to connect skilled workers with businesses looking for labor. Launched in December of 2018, GigSmart's Get Gigs and Get Workers apps have already surpassed 150,000 installs. GigSmart's alternative staffing solutions serve 19 U.S. markets in industries like construction, manufacturing, transportation, retail, customer service, and professional services. GigSmart is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 35 full-time employees.

