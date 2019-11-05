GigSmart Expands Into Four Major Florida Metros

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSmart, an alternative staffing solution connecting businesses looking for labor with individuals ready to work, has expanded into Florida.

Now available in Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa, GigSmart's hiring apps connect thousands of workers and businesses across 19 U.S. major metropolitan markets.

"Many companies struggle to find skilled labor on-demand. As a result, they are forced to use expensive and time-consuming solutions, like temp agencies," says Rich Oakes, President of GigSmart. "We've seen firsthand in the existing markets we serve, like New York City, Denver, and San Antonio, that many companies are in need of a better alternative. GigSmart provides a cost-effective and efficient solution to help businesses source on-demand labor."

With two apps, one for those looking for work and one for those looking to hire, GigSmart puts the power of making gig connections in your hands. The GigSmart Get Workers hiring app provides access to local, skills-based workers you can hire on the fly at low costs with no lead time. The GigSmart Get Gigs app provides instant access to local, on-demand gigs available across nearly every industry. Both apps are available today to download in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

To download GigSmart's alternative staffing apps, or to learn more about GigSmart, visit www.gigsmart.com.

